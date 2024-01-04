Creamy Chocolate Pie [Vegan, Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free]

- This pie should be made the day before serving, so you have time to solidify completely. - The dates used should preferably be Medjool. You can also substitute dried figs. - Rice jelly can be replaced by agave jelly, maple syrup. - The tofu used should be silky. Regular tofu does not have the same effect. - Xylitol can be substituted for coconut sugar or regular sugar if desired. Coconut sugar will slightly alter the flavor.