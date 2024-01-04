Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
The beauty of this recipe is that it is very versatile and there are many ways to vary when to serve. It can be served in two ways: chilled or frozen. If serving it chilled, leave it out for a bit at little at room temperature to make it easier to cut.
Creamy Chocolate Pie [Vegan, Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free]
Ingredients You Need for Creamy Chocolate Pie [Vegan, Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free]
For the Base:
- 3/4 cup (60 g) of dates (heavy pitted)
- 3/4 tablespoon (15g) of melted coconut oil
- 3/4 cup (70g) of almonds / cashews / hazelnuts
- 1.3 tablespoons (20g) of agave
- 3/4 cup (70g) of oat flakes
For the Filling:
- 1 440g package of silken tofu
- 7.7 oz (200g) of chocolate with 70% cocoa
- 3.2 tablespoons (40g) of xylitol
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
How to Prepare Creamy Chocolate Pie [Vegan, Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free]
For the Base:
- Soak the dates in a little water for 20 to 30 minutes.
- Line the bottom of a spring base of 15 cm in diameter with parchment paper or grease it with coconut oil. This will make it easier when you unmold.
- Remove the dates from the water but do not throw it away, it may be necessary.
- In a chopper or food processor, add the dried fruit and oat flakes and chop until fine but not into flour.
- Add the dates and agave and chop everything until you get a dough that comes off the walls of the food processor. If necessary, add a little water from the date soaking to facilitate the process, but do not add too much to avoid getting soft.
- Line the bottom of the pan with this mixture, compacting well.
- Put it in the fridge.
For the Filling:
- Drain excess water from the silky tofu packet. This step is extremely important to get a good texture. Put the tofu in a mesh strainer and let it drain for at least 20 minutes. Squeeze it lightly from time to time to release more water.
- Melt the chocolate in a bain-marie on the stove or, if you like, in the microwave.
- Place the tofu, melted chocolate and the remaining filling ingredients in a food processor or blender and process until smooth and creamy.
- Pour the chocolate mixture into the base of the pie and use a spatula to smooth the surface.
- Refrigerate for at least 4 hours.
- To unmold, run a knife around the pie before removing it from the spring pan.
- If desired, top with extras such as grated chocolate, berries, or vegan whipped cream before serving.
- Store the pie in the fridge for 4 days or freeze.
Notes
- This pie should be made the day before serving, so you have time to solidify completely. - The dates used should preferably be Medjool. You can also substitute dried figs. - Rice jelly can be replaced by agave jelly, maple syrup. - The tofu used should be silky. Regular tofu does not have the same effect. - Xylitol can be substituted for coconut sugar or regular sugar if desired. Coconut sugar will slightly alter the flavor.
