Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes are stunning, so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
We also highly recommend downloading the Food Monster App — with over 15,000 delicious recipes it is the largest meatless, vegan, plant-based and allergy-friendly recipe resource to help you get healthy! And, don’t forget to check out our Popular Trends Archives!
1. Roasted Honeynut Squash
Source: Roasted Honeynut Squash
Similar to delicata squash, the skin is thin and tender and can be eaten, so there is no need to peel it before roasting. This Roasted Honeynut Squash by Chay Wike is roasted with simple seasonings, honeynut squash becomes literally sweet like candy, and looks lovely on a platter sprinkled with pepitas.
2. Blueberry Banana Chia Smoothie
Source: Blueberry Banana Chia Smoothie
This delicious smoothie is made with blueberries, banana, almond milk, and chia for a nutritional boost. This Blueberry Banana Chia Smoothie by Lena Ropp is topped with a sprinkle of sesame and pumpkin seeds for a healthy dose of omega-3. And how do you like these cute hearts simply made of strawberries and dates?
3. Beetroot Burst Bars
Source: Beetroot Burst Bars
These Beetroot Burst Bars by Vicky Coates are packed with Beetroot, Berries, Nuts, Pumpkin and Sunflower Seeds, one bar will give you a full on Omega, Iron and Vitamin C blast to power you through the day!
4. Sesame Broccoli
Source: Sesame Broccoli
Broccoli is a very interesting vegetable. This Sesame Broccoli by Raymund Macaalay has that chunky texture and nutty flavor that is quite hard to find on other vegetables. On its own it may taste very basic but with the proper seasoning it can be really wonderful, which is exactly what this recipe achieves!
5. Ash Gourd Juice (Winter Melon Juice)
Source: Ash Gourd Juice (Winter Melon Juice)
Traditional Ash Gourd juice recipe with lemon, black salt, pepper and mint. It’s naturally detoxifying, immune boosting and helps strengthen mental clarity. Try out this Ash Gourd Juice (Winter Melon Juice) by Jamie Raftery!
6. Quick Cheesy Polenta
Source: Quick Cheesy Polenta
This Quick Cheesy Polenta by Tania Pilcher is a super quick fix for breakfast, lunch or dinner when you’re short of time yet want to cook a delicious meal. It only takes 15 minutes to prepare and a handful of staple ingredients from your cupboard and fridge. Vegan & gluten free.
7. Mushroom à la King
Source: Mushroom à la King
Yum! Did you ever have Chicken à la King? How about Turkey à la King? Enter this fabulously scrumptious vegan version of the creamy à la King: Mushroom à la King! It’s made with mushroom, onion, bell peppers, cashews, peas! Super creamy and delicious. Serve this Mushroom à la King by Helyn Dunn with rice or bread for yummy dinner!
8. Rice Pudding with Apricot Jam, Whipped Coconut Cream, and Toasted Coconut Shreds
Source: Rice Pudding with Apricot Jam, Whipped Coconut Cream, and Toasted Coconut Shreds
This Rice Pudding with Apricot Jam, Whipped Coconut Cream, and Toasted Coconut Shreds by Teri Macovei is so simple to create, with only a few ingredients that you probably have around your house already. If the sugars of my choice are not the sugars that you have laying around your pantry, that’s fine. You can choose to use the ones at hand. It is essential to use the right type of sugars, though, unrefined sugars as much as possible.
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments