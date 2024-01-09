Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes are stunning, so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!

We also highly recommend downloading the Food Monster App — with over 15,000 delicious recipes it is the largest meatless, vegan, plant-based and allergy-friendly recipe resource to help you get healthy! And, don’t forget to check out our Popular Trends Archives!

1. Roasted Honeynut Squash

Source: Roasted Honeynut Squash

Similar to delicata squash, the skin is thin and tender and can be eaten, so there is no need to peel it before roasting. This Roasted Honeynut Squash by Chay Wike is roasted with simple seasonings, honeynut squash becomes literally sweet like candy, and looks lovely on a platter sprinkled with pepitas.

2. Blueberry Banana Chia Smoothie

Source: Blueberry Banana Chia Smoothie

This delicious smoothie is made with blueberries, banana, almond milk, and chia for a nutritional boost. This Blueberry Banana Chia Smoothie by Lena Ropp is topped with a sprinkle of sesame and pumpkin seeds for a healthy dose of omega-3. And how do you like these cute hearts simply made of strawberries and dates?

3. Beetroot Burst Bars

Source: Beetroot Burst Bars

These Beetroot Burst Bars by Vicky Coates are packed with Beetroot, Berries, Nuts, Pumpkin and Sunflower Seeds, one bar will give you a full on Omega, Iron and Vitamin C blast to power you through the day!

4. Sesame Broccoli

Source: Sesame Broccoli

Broccoli is a very interesting vegetable. This Sesame Broccoli by Raymund Macaalay has that chunky texture and nutty flavor that is quite hard to find on other vegetables. On its own it may taste very basic but with the proper seasoning it can be really wonderful, which is exactly what this recipe achieves!

5. Ash Gourd Juice (Winter Melon Juice)

Source: Ash Gourd Juice (Winter Melon Juice)

Traditional Ash Gourd juice recipe with lemon, black salt, pepper and mint. It’s naturally detoxifying, immune boosting and helps strengthen mental clarity. Try out this Ash Gourd Juice (Winter Melon Juice) by Jamie Raftery!

6. Quick Cheesy Polenta

Source: Quick Cheesy Polenta

This Quick Cheesy Polenta by Tania Pilcher is a super quick fix for breakfast, lunch or dinner when you’re short of time yet want to cook a delicious meal. It only takes 15 minutes to prepare and a handful of staple ingredients from your cupboard and fridge. Vegan & gluten free.

7. Mushroom à la King

Source: Mushroom à la King

Yum! Did you ever have Chicken à la King? How about Turkey à la King? Enter this fabulously scrumptious vegan version of the creamy à la King: Mushroom à la King! It’s made with mushroom, onion, bell peppers, cashews, peas! Super creamy and delicious. Serve this Mushroom à la King by Helyn Dunn with rice or bread for yummy dinner!

8. Rice Pudding with Apricot Jam, Whipped Coconut Cream, and Toasted Coconut Shreds

Source: Rice Pudding with Apricot Jam, Whipped Coconut Cream, and Toasted Coconut Shreds

This Rice Pudding with Apricot Jam, Whipped Coconut Cream, and Toasted Coconut Shreds by Teri Macovei is so simple to create, with only a few ingredients that you probably have around your house already. If the sugars of my choice are not the sugars that you have laying around your pantry, that’s fine. You can choose to use the ones at hand. It is essential to use the right type of sugars, though, unrefined sugars as much as possible.

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: