When everyone’s got their eyes on a recipe, you know it must have something special that you will want to try! That’s the case for these 10 vegan viral recipes that went viral last week. They’re some of the best, and trust us when we say that you don’t want to miss out on these incredible viral recipe creations from our bloggers!

1. Mediterranean Vegetable Stew (Soufico)

Source: Mediterranean Vegetable Stew (Soufico)

Soufico is a traditional dish from Greece and a particularly popular meal on Ikaria. This island in the Aegean, about forty miles off the eastern coast of Turkey, is reportedly one of the healthiest regions in the world, boasting a large population of centenarians who still lead active lives. I discovered this delicious and healthy dish through American National Geographic fellow and New York Times best-selling author Dan Buettner. Let’s all dig into the fountain of youth, shall we? Serve this Mediterranean Vegetable Stew (Soufico) by Agatha Achindu over a bowl of farro, rice, fonio, or whatever you are loving at the moment. You can’t go wrong with this stew.

2. Zucchini Tomato Curry

Source: Zucchini Tomato Curry

Garlic, ginger and onion are sauteed sweet and fragrant, then seasoned with garam masala, cumin and coriander to flavor fresh tomatoes and sliced zucchini. Try this Zucchini Tomato Curry by Meatless Monday with basmatti rice or whole-wheat naan.

3. Extra Virgin Olive Oil Cake

Source: Extra Virgin Olive Oil Cake

In so many recipes of mine where I use extra virgin olive oil, it doesn’t contribute a lot of flavour because not much is used, but in this recipe I wanted to celebrate its beautiful distinctive flavour. For the olive oil cream we are making an emulsion – the fancy word for blending and holding oil and water together in the silkiest cream ever known to the gods. Try out this Extra Virgin Olive Oil Cake by Philip Khoury! Excerpted with permission from A New Way to Bake by Philip Khoury published by ‎Hardie Grant Publishing, September 2023.

4. Pumpkin Bars

Source: Pumpkin Bars by Mitch and Justine Chapman

Celebrate autumn in style with these vegan pumpkin bars! They have a moist, tender pumpkin base oozing with fall aromatics. Paired with a tangy, spiced cream cheese frosting on top, they’re sure to be a hit during the holiday season with vegans and non-vegans alike.

5. Black Bean Tortilla Soup

Source: Black Bean Tortilla Soup

Black Bean Tortilla Soup by Maggie Wescott is vegan, gluten-free and an easy weeknight meal that you can get on the table in less than 30 minutes.

6. Cous Cous Vegetable Stew

Source: Cous Cous Vegetable Stew by Now & Then by Tessa Kiros

This warming stew is perfect to make for chilly nights in or busy weeknights!

7. Bulger and Mango Salad

Source: Bulger and Mango Salad

This Bulger and Mango Salad by Now & Then by Tessa Kiros is a wonderful and fresh salad, start preparing a few hours before you will serve it for the bulgur to plump up in the fridge. It’s best when the mango is ripe and firm – not mushy at all – and even if it is slightly sour still.

8. Stuffed Mushrooms With Almond Feta

Source: Stuffed Mushrooms With Almond Feta

These Stuffed Mushrooms With Almond Feta by Zuzana Fajkusova and Nikki Lefler make a great starter or party snack, but they can also be paired with a big green salad for a filling plant-based meal. A mix of veggies, oats, and herbs make up the flavorful stuffing. Top it off with some almond feta and you got one delicious meal!

9. Vegan “Honey” Mustard Bbq Brussels

Source: Vegan “Honey” Mustard Bbq Brussels

Try out these Vegan “Honey” Mustard Bbq Brussels by Gabrielle St. Claire! What’s great about this sauce is that it’s so quick and easy, features kitchen staples, is perfect for summer, and pairs well with other bbq staple dishes. If you crave innovative vegan dishes or just more ways to love brussels, you have to try these new vegan Honey Mustard Bbq Brussels Sprouts!

10. Tikka Masala Wings

Source: Tikka Masala Wings

These Tikka Masala Wings by Liv King are absolutely delicious! Flavorful chicken-style seitan wrapped in a rice paper “skin” then fried until crisp. Yum!

