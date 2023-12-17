Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
When everyone’s got their eyes on a recipe, you know it must have something special that you will want to try! That’s the case for these 10 vegan viral recipes that went viral last week. They’re some of the best, and trust us when we say that you don’t want to miss out on these incredible viral recipe creations from our bloggers!
We also highly recommend downloading the Food Monster App — with over 15,000 delicious recipes it is the largest plant-based recipe resource to help you get healthy! And, don’t forget to check out our Popular Trends Archives!
1. Mediterranean Vegetable Stew (Soufico)
Source: Mediterranean Vegetable Stew (Soufico)
Soufico is a traditional dish from Greece and a particularly popular meal on Ikaria. This island in the Aegean, about forty miles off the eastern coast of Turkey, is reportedly one of the healthiest regions in the world, boasting a large population of centenarians who still lead active lives. I discovered this delicious and healthy dish through American National Geographic fellow and New York Times best-selling author Dan Buettner. Let’s all dig into the fountain of youth, shall we? Serve this Mediterranean Vegetable Stew (Soufico) by Agatha Achindu over a bowl of farro, rice, fonio, or whatever you are loving at the moment. You can’t go wrong with this stew.
2. Zucchini Tomato Curry
Source: Zucchini Tomato Curry
Garlic, ginger and onion are sauteed sweet and fragrant, then seasoned with garam masala, cumin and coriander to flavor fresh tomatoes and sliced zucchini. Try this Zucchini Tomato Curry by Meatless Monday with basmatti rice or whole-wheat naan.
3. Extra Virgin Olive Oil Cake
Source: Extra Virgin Olive Oil Cake
In so many recipes of mine where I use extra virgin olive oil, it doesn’t contribute a lot of flavour because not much is used, but in this recipe I wanted to celebrate its beautiful distinctive flavour. For the olive oil cream we are making an emulsion – the fancy word for blending and holding oil and water together in the silkiest cream ever known to the gods. Try out this Extra Virgin Olive Oil Cake by Philip Khoury! Excerpted with permission from A New Way to Bake by Philip Khoury published by Hardie Grant Publishing, September 2023.
4. Pumpkin Bars
Source: Pumpkin Bars by Mitch and Justine Chapman
Celebrate autumn in style with these vegan pumpkin bars! They have a moist, tender pumpkin base oozing with fall aromatics. Paired with a tangy, spiced cream cheese frosting on top, they’re sure to be a hit during the holiday season with vegans and non-vegans alike.
5. Black Bean Tortilla Soup
Source: Black Bean Tortilla Soup
Black Bean Tortilla Soup by Maggie Wescott is vegan, gluten-free and an easy weeknight meal that you can get on the table in less than 30 minutes.
6. Cous Cous Vegetable Stew
Source: Cous Cous Vegetable Stew by Now & Then by Tessa Kiros
This warming stew is perfect to make for chilly nights in or busy weeknights!
7. Bulger and Mango Salad
Source: Bulger and Mango Salad
This Bulger and Mango Salad by Now & Then by Tessa Kiros is a wonderful and fresh salad, start preparing a few hours before you will serve it for the bulgur to plump up in the fridge. It’s best when the mango is ripe and firm – not mushy at all – and even if it is slightly sour still.
8. Stuffed Mushrooms With Almond Feta
Source: Stuffed Mushrooms With Almond Feta
These Stuffed Mushrooms With Almond Feta by Zuzana Fajkusova and Nikki Lefler make a great starter or party snack, but they can also be paired with a big green salad for a filling plant-based meal. A mix of veggies, oats, and herbs make up the flavorful stuffing. Top it off with some almond feta and you got one delicious meal!
9. Vegan “Honey” Mustard Bbq Brussels
Source: Vegan “Honey” Mustard Bbq Brussels
Try out these Vegan “Honey” Mustard Bbq Brussels by Gabrielle St. Claire! What’s great about this sauce is that it’s so quick and easy, features kitchen staples, is perfect for summer, and pairs well with other bbq staple dishes. If you crave innovative vegan dishes or just more ways to love brussels, you have to try these new vegan Honey Mustard Bbq Brussels Sprouts!
10. Tikka Masala Wings
Source: Tikka Masala Wings
These Tikka Masala Wings by Liv King are absolutely delicious! Flavorful chicken-style seitan wrapped in a rice paper “skin” then fried until crisp. Yum!
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments