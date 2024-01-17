Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Fruit leather, also known as fruit roll-ups, is a type of snack made from pureed fruit that has been spread out and dried. It is a popular snack for kids and adults alike, and it is easy to make at home.

#recipe #recipehack #healthyfood #healthyfoodhack #kidrecipes #recipesforkids ♬ original sound – Leah Ferezan @leahferezan I love fruit leather but the ones in the stores are filled with additives so I’ve been steering clear. Now, I can make my own fruit leather with just one ingredient! This recipe is healthy and easy to make. ONE INGREDIENT FRUIT LEATHER Ingredients: 2 cups of Apple Sauce Directions: Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spread the applesauce evenly over the pan. Tap to make it more even. Bake at 170 degrees for just about 8 hours. Take it out, let it rest a little then enjoy! Don’t worry if the sides crack a bit, just add some water to it and it will soften right up! #fruitleather

To make fruit leather, you will need applesauce, a baking pan, and parchment paper. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spread the pureed fruit mixture evenly over the parchment paper. Place the baking sheet in the oven at setting 170 degrees F, or the lowest temperature setting and bake for 6-8 hours, or until the fruit leather is dry and pliable.

Once the fruit leather is done baking, let it cool completely before cutting it into strips or shapes. You can store the fruit leather in an airtight container for up to two weeks.

The best part about making fruit leather at home is that you can customize it to your own tastes. You can add spices like cinnamon or nutmeg to give it a unique flavor, or you can add dried fruits or nuts to give it a crunchy texture. You can also experiment with different types of applesauce, such as unsweetened or flavored varieties.

Fruit leather is also a great snack for on-the-go. You can easily make a batch ahead of time and store it in an airtight container. This way, you can have a healthy snack ready to go whenever you need it.

