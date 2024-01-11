Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

1. Grain Free Granola

Source: Grain Free Granola

This Grain Free Granola by Chay Wike is low-carb, grain-free, gluten-free, nutrient-dense granola is full of good fats, fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals and only has 1 tablespoon of maple syrup for a touch of sweetness. Warm scents of vanilla and cinnamon will fill your kitchen as it roasts.

From The Kitchen Commune: Meals to Heal and Nourish Everyone at Your Table, copyright © 2024 by Chay Wike. Reprinted by permission of the author and Flashpoint Books, Seattle, WA.

2. Black Eyed Pea Patties

Source: Black Eyed Pea Patties

These Black Eyed Pea Patties by Lydia Filgueras can be served anytime of the day. They’re at their best when warm, but retain a lot of texture at room temperature which makes them a great choice to carry with you for a meal on the go. They can be eaten plain as shown, or served up sandwich style with your favorite fixings.

3. Iranian Khoresh Gheymeh

Source: Iranian Khoresh Gheymeh

This Iranian Khoresh Gheymeh by Val & Mani Latifi is a meat-free take on an Iranian classic. It’s an aromatic and tangy stew that’s very easy to make, with only a handful of ingredients. It comes together in under an hour. Also, it’s served with French fries!

4. Orange Berry Smoothie

Source: Orange Berry Smoothie

So refreshing and such a great combination! The ingredients for Orange Berry Smoothie by Kirsten Kaminski are quite simple and the combo of orange and berry is out of this world.

5. Curry Chickpea Salad

Source: Curry Chickpea Salad

This Curry Chickpea Salad by Allison Reynaud is an easy and flavorful spread. You can use it to top crackers or turn it into a sandwich for a filling lunch. It can be made in advance so it works great for meal prepping. Use either vegan mayo or vegan sour cream to make it creamy, curry powder for lots of flavor, red bell peppers for a little sweetness, and sriracha if you want to kick up the heat level.

6. Orange Almond Cake

Source: Orange Almond Cake

Sweetened with dates, this orange almond cake is moist, flavorful, and light. Chia eggs are used instead of regular ones, to hold the cake together and keep the texture rich. Enjoy this Orange Almond Cake by Judy Moosmueller on its own or with a dollop of your favorite dairy-free whipped cream.

7. Red Velvet Hot Chocolate

Source: Red Velvet Hot Chocolate

This Red Velvet Hot Chocolate by Carol Clayton is luxuriously rich and decadent. It tastes like your favorite cake in cozy beverage form! The beautiful pink tone comes from healthy beetroot in this dairy-free hug in a mug.

8. Earl Grey Tea Latte

Source: Earl Grey Tea Latte

This Earl Grey Tea Latte by Robin Browne is a creamy and warming Vegan London Fog that is perfectly sweet.

