1. Apple-Dill Chickpea Mash

Source: Apple-Dill Chickpea Mash

This Apple-Dill Chickpea Mash by Lauren McNeill is a lunchtime staple in my house for a reason: It’s quick, easy and packed with flavor! Plus, it’s a great way to add an extra serving of beans into your day and is totally kid-approved. If you struggle with finding a way to eat beans that you enjoy, this recipe is the perfect introduction! I love serving this chickpea mash on toast, in a wrap or in a salad. Credit: Reprinted with permission from The Simple Vegan Kitchen by Lauren McNeill. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Toni Zernik

2. Festive Pomegranate Couscous Salad

Source: Festive Pomegranate Couscous Salad

This Festive Pomegranate Couscous Salad by Denise Perrault is as flavorful as it is colorful. Tangy-sweet pomegranate seeds, lots of fresh parsley, a handful of chopped mint, scallions and a quick lemon-ginger dressing with just enough chili flakes to pep it up. It’s that simple, and yes, that good.

3. BBQ Beef Wellington

Source: BBQ Beef Wellington

The perfect vegan holiday main course is this BBQ Beef Wellington by Shanika Graham-White, made with a homemade crust and filling perfect for a crowd!

4. Pizza Rolls

Source: Pizza Rolls

Fluffy, moist, savory, and cheesy. These vegan pizza rolls are the perfect way to satisfy your pizza cravings! These Pizza Rolls by Alexandra and Eian are made just like cinnamon rolls, but with pizza flavor!

5. Sicilian Cauliflower Bowls with Kidney Beans and Orzo

Source: Sicilian Cauliflower Bowls with Kidney Beans and Orzo

There’s a chance you may never see roasted cauliflower the same way after tasting this Sicilian Cauliflower Bowls with Kidney Beans and Orzo by Kelli Foster. While the cauliflower roasts, mix together the dressing and prep the capers and parsley. This way, everything is ready to be tossed together as soon as you pull the pan from the oven. After the sizzle fades, the tangy, briny, herbal flavors will work their way into the nooks and crannies of the florets. When it comes to the dressing, blend in some fresh basil for a sweet, herbal twist; use capers for a pop of briny flavor; or mix in even more miso paste for a super savory flavor and creamy texture.

6. Miso-Mustard Tempeh with Roasted Baby Bok Choy

Source: Miso-Mustard Tempeh with Roasted Baby Bok Choy

This marinade is one of my all-time favorite combinations. The spicy mustard and the savory miso perfectly complement the earthy nuttiness of the tempeh. With tender stems and crispy leaves, the roasted bok choy is special in its own right. Squeeze fresh lemon juice over the top of this Miso-Mustard Tempeh with Roasted Baby Bok Choy by Lisa Dawn Angerame right before you are about to eat to bring out the best in every flavor. Altogether, this plate is not only healthy but pretty too! Serve with a nice little bowl of rice or quinoa for a complete meal.

7. Popcorn Bars With Caramel, Chocolate, And Peanut Butter

Source: Popcorn Bars With Caramel, Chocolate, And Peanut Butter

Popcorn bars are as delicious as they sound. These Popcorn Bars With Caramel, Chocolate, And Peanut Butter by Maria Engbjerg with caramel, chocolate, and peanut butter are at one and the same time both chewy, crispy, crunchy, sticky, and some of the best you will taste.

8. No-Bake Trail Mix Popcorn Clusters

Source: No-Bake Trail Mix Popcorn Clusters

These easy-to-throw-together treats are totally adaptable and adorable! The No-Bake Trail Mix Popcorn Clusters by Christine DesRoches are a combination of all your trail mix favorites and fluffy popcorn. The popcorn clusters only take about 20 minutes to set in the freezer, making them a great party treat to make in a pinch.

