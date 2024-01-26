Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Olive oil is a pantry staple that many people use almost daily. TikTok user @theholistichusband warns his audience about buying certain types of olive oil that could potentially be harmful to your health.
He says everyone should avoid buying olive oil in clear plastic bottles as much as they can. Olive oil is very sensitive to light, heat, and oxygen. As a result, chemicals from the plastic can seep into the oil, dramatically changing its flavor and quality.
You also want to avoid storing your olive oil in reactive metal containers, like iron or copper, which can cause a reaction with the oil, making it unsafe. @theholistichusband warns people that olive oil in these clear plastic containers has a higher likelihood to become rancid and bad for your health if left in its container for long periods of time, or exposed to light, heat, and oxygen. Instead, he recommends buying extra virgin olive oil that comes in dark glass containers.
Extra virgin olive oil is an unrefined oil extracted from a plant and is packed full of natural antioxidants, polyphenols, and chlorophyll. When it is exposed to sunlight, the light interacts with the chlorophyll and creates a chemical reaction known as photo-oxidation. This reaction can potentially destabilize the olive oil and lower its quality. Not only are glass bottles more aesthetically pleasing, but a study shows that dark glass will better prevent oxidation and lock a good amount of the harmful light rays that can damage the oil.
