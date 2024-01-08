Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong. Pay Pay $49.99/Year + Go Ad-Free!

If you suffer from depression or just want to improve your health in general, you may want to consider this easy life hack. TikTok user @princeea shares the benefits of walking and how it can change your life for the better! According to @princeea, a 90-minute walk can increase your serotonin levels by 100 percent, and a 45-minute walk can prevent a relapse of depression. Walking also triggers the release of endorphins, aka the happy hormones, which can help reduce pain and inflammation!

According to an Australian study, “Women who averaged 200 minutes of walking every week had more energy, socialized more, felt better emotionally, and weren’t as limited by their depression when researchers followed up after three years.” With rising rates of depression, it’s important to be aware of the non-medical options that you have to boost your physical and emotional health.

Walking is one of the best natural medicines out there and can be enjoyable too. Next time you’re feeling down, grab your headphones or invite a friend to stroll around the neighborhood.

Depression is a serious illness and you may want to consider speaking with a doctor or therapist. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is also available 24 hours at 800-273-8255.

As always, consult your doctor before trying any TikTok health hacks on your own.

