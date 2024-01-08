Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
If you suffer from depression or just want to improve your health in general, you may want to consider this easy life hack. TikTok user @princeea shares the benefits of walking and how it can change your life for the better! According to @princeea, a 90-minute walk can increase your serotonin levels by 100 percent, and a 45-minute walk can prevent a relapse of depression. Walking also triggers the release of endorphins, aka the happy hormones, which can help reduce pain and inflammation!
According to an Australian study, “Women who averaged 200 minutes of walking every week had more energy, socialized more, felt better emotionally, and weren’t as limited by their depression when researchers followed up after three years.” With rising rates of depression, it’s important to be aware of the non-medical options that you have to boost your physical and emotional health.
Walking is one of the best natural medicines out there and can be enjoyable too. Next time you’re feeling down, grab your headphones or invite a friend to stroll around the neighborhood.
Depression is a serious illness and you may want to consider speaking with a doctor or therapist. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is also available 24 hours at 800-273-8255.
As always, consult your doctor before trying any TikTok health hacks on your own.
Related Content:
- TikTok Hack to Snap Out of Feeling Anxious [Video]
- TikTok Hack: Feeling Congested? Sip on This! [Video]
- TikTok Trends: Foods to Avoid that Make You Age Faster [Video]
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments