With the seasons changing and the colder weather quickly approaching, many of us may experience increased sinus pressure and congestion. Thankfully, Dr. Oz shared a healthy drink recipe that anyone can make at home that will clear congestion and help you breathe better all winter long. The secret ingredient for this recipe is peppermint.

Peppermint contains menthol (often found in cough drops and chest rubs), which is a natural decongestant! Lab studies have shown that menthol affects the mucus receptors in the nose and may aid in opening the airways and clearing out mucus. Additionally, “peppermint oil may fight bacteria, one of the triggers of sinus congestion.”

To make this drink, start by adding a peppermint tea bag to a cup of hot water. Let it steep for 10 minutes, and add a sweetener of your choice. Although Dr.Oz used honey in this recipe, there are plenty of vegan sweetener options to choose from. Agave nectar, stevia, dandelion syrup, date syrup, and maple syrup are just a few plant-based replacements that will work just as well. This decongestion tea will come in handy all winter long!

