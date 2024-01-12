Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
If you are an alkaline water drinker, then this video is for you! @michelleashton on TikTok warns us that it’s not uncommon for alkaline water companies to sell fake chemically-made water. She put different alkaline water brands to the test, and the results are shocking.
She first adds pH drops to the different brands of water to show what level they are on the pH scale. She then uses a straw to blow air bubbles into each water sample. If the alkaline water is chemically made, it will change colors. If it is real, the color will stay the same. Purple is alkaline, and yellow/orange is acidic. The real alkaline water doesn’t have any added man-made ingredients, which is why you won’t see a color change. She explains that some companies frequently use health buzzwords like “alkaline” for marketing purposes, but it may not be good for your health. This is why it’s important to do your research before buying these water products to avoid being scammed and ensure that you are getting what you’re paying for.
Basic or alkaline water is supposed to have a pH of greater than 7. Essentially, alkaline water is water that’s less acidic than regular tap water. It’s also supposed to be rich in calcium, silica, potassium, magnesium, and bicarbonate, which are alkalizing compounds. Americans spend billions of dollars each year on bottles of water, and it seems as though we are bombarded with marketing tactics. Despite popular claims, research suggests that alkaline water is unlikely to significantly change or neutralize the acid in your bloodstream, and there’s little credible evidence at this point to prove that you should be spending more on it.
