Look! Over there! It’s a dog, no a wolf, no a coyote! No – it’s Julia, our favorite wolf pup who was rescued and rehabilitated by Hope for Paws.
When Eldad Hagar and Lisa Chiarelli learned that there was a malnourished puppy wandering the street of South Central, L.A., they rushed to the scene and found Julia, malnourished and bloody, in a stranger’s yard. With plenty of gentle head scratches and a lot of treats, the pair managed to get Julia to come back to the shelter with them. Though she was in rough shape, the doctors got her back on her feet, and we are happy to report that she is thriving.
But while Julia’s story is a happy one, she represents a greater problem that we need to address. Wolf hybrids and coyote hybrids are growing in popularity all over the U.S. However, most people who get one of these hybrids have no idea what it takes to care for them. These dogs require an incredible amount of exercise, a very specific diet, a ton of training, and are a lot of supervised socialization time. Most people cannot give what these incredible animals need and so, like Julia, they are neglected and eventually abandoned.
With 70 million stray animals in the U.S. and over 2.7 million dogs and cats being put down every year due to lack of space and funding in shelters, the idea of breeding specialty animals is incredibly irresponsible. Thankfully, there are kind people like the Hope for Paws team who are working to raise awareness for this problem and give animals a better chance.
To learn more about Hope for Paws and the work they do, click here.
