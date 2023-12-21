Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong. Pay Pay $49.99/Year + Go Ad-Free!

It was a Christmas miracle for a papa dog and his son, who were left to survive on the streets. After receiving the life-saving call the Hope for Paws team headed to the location, Lucky Leash in hand. Once they arrived, the area was secured, and the hardest part of the job began – earning the animals’ trust. The young dog was curious and eager to make new friends. His father, on the other hand, was very hesitant and knew the potential dangers.

Thanks to Loretta’s kind nature and gentle touch, however, both dogs were safe in no time. They were transported to the vet and treated to makeovers. After the matting was removed and they were given warm baths and cuddles, they were feeling fresh and looked charming. Their new names were also charming, Sylvester for the father and the little one Speedy (look at that tail go!).

Check out Sylvester with his new forever family:

Best Things In Life Are Rescued Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: