Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Every day, One Green Planet brings you today’s top news. For those who don’t have a lot of time to look through the news each day, this will be a great resource and an easy way to catch up!

Here you’ll find different categories of news and links to each article published! Enjoy!

1. Cute Video Shows Pup’s Reaction to Receiving Giant Christmas Pickle Toy

Since Chance the Golden Retriever was a puppy, he has been obsessed with one particular toy. Originally belonging to his feline sibling, the stuffed Christmas pickle immediately drew his attention. A green pickle wearing a Santa hat, the stuffed toy has consistently been one of the Golden Retriever’s favorites. So when his human spotted a larger version of the Christmas pickle, she knew Chance had to have it. His reaction to the cute surprise was documented on TikTok.

Click here to read the full story!

2. Funny Cat Doesn’t Care About Silly Human’s Exam, Just Wants Attention!

A funny cat on TikTok doesn’t care about their human’s exam as long as they receive the attention they deserve! Although cats have a reputation for aloofness, they often crave human attention. Unfortunately, they don’t particularly care if the timing is convenient. TikTok user @talelindblom recently posted a video proving this.

Click here to read the full story!

3. Sweet Video Shows Dog Carrying on Tradition of Fetching Newspaper After Older Canine’s Passing

A tear-jerking TikTok video is going viral. In the video, a dog named Camper is seen carrying on a tradition of fetching the newspaper. This tradition was begun by an older dog named Maggie. As a puppy, Maggie began bringing her humans their newspaper each morning. When Maggie passed away recently, Camper took responsibility for this task.

Click here to read the full story!

4. Mali, the “World’s Saddest Elephant,” Passes Away at Manila Zoo

In a somber announcement, Manila’s Mayor Honey Lacuna confirmed the passing of Mali, the elephant often dubbed as the “world’s saddest,” at the age of 43. Mali, officially known as Vishwa Ma’ali, had been the only captive elephant in the Philippines and a prominent resident of the Manila Zoo for over four decades.

Click here to read the full story!

5. Peruvian Authorities Intercept Illegal Wildlife Trafficking Operation at Lima Airport

In a recent bust at Jorge Chavez International Airport in Lima, Peru, authorities seized approximately 160 exotic animals, including snakes, spiders, and turtles, from the luggage of a passenger traveling from Miami to an unspecified Asian country. The Peruvian National Forestry and Wildlife Service (SERFOR) reported that the animals were discovered in appalling conditions, crammed inside medicine bottles, plastic tool and bolt boxes, and even wrapped in cotton within straws.

Click here to read the full story!

6. Decoding Animal Decision-Making: Lessons from Three-Spined Stickleback Fish

A recent study led by Tina Barbasch, a postdoctoral researcher at the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology, and Alison Bell, a professor in the Department of Ecology, Evolution, and Behavior, has provided significant insights into the intricate world of animal decision-making. The study focused on three-spined stickleback fish during their breeding season, revealing how these creatures navigate the complex challenges of defending territory, courting females, and caring for offspring simultaneously.

Click here to read the full story!

7. Plastic Pollution is Ruining Marine Life Reproduction

A study conducted at the University of Portsmouth has uncovered a disturbing link between plastic waste and the disrupted reproductive behavior of marine animals. Unlike previous studies that primarily focused on the physical dangers of plastic pollution, such as entrapment and ingestion, this research delved into the chemical composition of plastics, shedding light on the additives that enhance their properties.

Click here to read the full story!

8. Climate change Fuels Surge in Malaria Cases

The world is witnessing a worrying rise in malaria cases, with climate change playing a pivotal role in this increase. In 2022, the World Health Organization reported an alarming 249 million cases globally, a spike of five million from the previous year and significantly more than pre-Covid times. This resurgence of malaria, particularly harmful to children, is concentrated in just five countries – Pakistan, Nigeria, Uganda, Ethiopia, and Papua-New Guinea.

Click here to read the full story!

9. Climate Communication Crisis: The Alarming Reality for Meteorologists and Climatologists

In a startling revelation from the Midwest, meteorologists and climatologists are facing severe burnout and threats due to their efforts in communicating climate change. This alarming situation underscores the challenging climate of misinformation and hostility these professionals encounter.

Click here to read the full story!

10. Fossil Fuel Air Pollution Kills 5 Million Annually

In a startling discovery, researchers have unveiled that air pollution from fossil fuel usage is responsible for a staggering 5 million deaths globally each year. This figure, much higher than previous estimates, has emerged just before the pivotal Cop28 climate summit in Dubai, adding significant urgency to the environmental discourse.

Click here to read the full story!

Wake Up Climate Change Is Real by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: