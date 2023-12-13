Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Every day, One Green Planet brings you today’s top news. For those who don’t have a lot of time to look through the news each day, this will be a great resource and an easy way to catch up!

Here you’ll find different categories of news and links to each article published! Enjoy!

1. Adorable Video Shows Dog Realizing New Puppy is Here To Stay

The internet is giggling over a viral TikTok video capturing the priceless moment when Opie, a seasoned family dog, realized that the arrival of his human’s new husky puppy wasn’t just a temporary visit—it was a permanent addition to the family.

Click here to read the full story!

2. Senior One-Eyed Dog Finds Home for the Holidays

A senior one-eyed dog got the best holiday gift this year! The thought of any animal spending the holidays alone in a shelter is heartbreaking. However, this can be especially true for senior animals. Seniors are less likely to be adopted. Indeed, statistics show that only 68 percent of senior dogs in shelters will be adopted. Luckily, a senior dog named Eddie was able to beat the odds and find a loving new home thanks to cooperation between Mississippi Animal Services. The Rankin County Animal Shelter, Best Friends Animal Society, and Tired Dog Rescue banded together to make sure that the sweet pup did not slip through the cracks!

Click here to read the full story!

3. Adorable Reason for Plain Cookie in Batch Explained in TikTok Video

A heartwarming TikTok video shares the reason why one canine pawrent always leaves a plain cookie in the batch. The sweet tradition is so that her dog, a Golden Retriever named Brooks, can enjoy a sweet treat as well! TikTok users are melting over the adorable video.

Click here to read the full story!

4. Animal rights Activist Wayne Hsiung Faces Jail Time for Nonviolent Animal Rescues

Animal rights activist and attorney Wayne Hsiung, co-founder of the international Animal rights network Direct Action Everywhere (DxE), has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and 24 months of probation for his involvement in nonviolent animal rescues at two factory farms in Sonoma County. The farms in question, Sunrise Farms and Reichardt Duck Farm, were found to have violated animal cruelty laws, prompting Hsiung’s intervention.

Click here to read the full story!

5. Get Your Popcorn Ready! Chicken Run Sequel Reveals the Perils of Factory Chicken Farming

“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget,” may give audiences a different perspective on their post-cinema meals. In this Aardman animation, thousands of hens are trapped in a nugget factory, subjected to remote-control lobotomizing collars that keep them in a state of stupefied joy. The film addresses the unsettling reality of poultry farming and its impact on the flavor and quality of meat.

Click here to read the full story!

6. Police Crackdown on Wildlife Trafficking and Seize Enormous Amount of Animals

In a concerted effort to combat the illicit trade of wildlife and timber, Interpol and the World Customs Organization (WCO) have announced the success of their annual operation, Operation Thunder, spanning 133 countries. The joint initiative led to the seizure of 53 primates, four big cats, over 1,300 birds, 300 kilograms of ivory, thousands of turtle eggs, as well as rhino horns, leopard skins, and lion teeth and paws. The operation, which took place from October 2 to 27, resulted in approximately 500 arrests worldwide and over 2,000 confiscations of animals and plants, making it the most extensive participation in Operation Thunder since its inception in 2017.

Click here to read the full story!

7. UK Climate change Minister’s Departure Sparks Outrage at COP28

The UK Climate change minister, Graham Stuart, left the Cop28 conference in Dubai today, sparking widespread anger and condemnation from climate campaigners, politicians, and environmental organizations. Stuart’s departure comes at a crucial juncture in the conference, where urgent decisions and bold political commitments are needed to address the pressing issues related to climate change.

Click here to read the full story!

8. Over 160 Climate Denial Representatives Gain Access to COP28

In a shocking revelation, more than 160 individuals and groups known for denying the realities of climate change have gained access to the crucial UN climate talks at COP28 in Dubai. This access includes influential industry trade groups, think tanks, and public relations agencies, known for their history of obstructing regulations on fossil fuels and spreading climate misinformation.

Click here to read the full story!

9. California Children Take Legal Action Against EPA for Climate Inaction

Eighteen California children are taking legal action against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), alleging a violation of their constitutional rights due to the agency’s failure to protect them from the impacts of climate change. Filed under the name Genesis B. v. United States Environmental Protection Agency, the federal lawsuit highlights the dire consequences of Climate change on the lives of these young plaintiffs.

Click here to read the full story!

10. Young Climate Activist Makes Powerful Statement at COP28 in Dubai

A 12-year-old activist from India, Licypriya Kangujam, stole the spotlight at COP28 with a bold message demanding an end to fossil fuels for the sake of the planet’s future. Bursting onto the stage on Monday, Kangujam held a sign aloft that read: “End fossil fuels. Save our planet and our future.”

Click here to read the full story!

Wake Up Climate Change Is Real by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: