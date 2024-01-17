Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

1. TikTok Video Shares Gecko Care Tip

While dogs and cats often get all the attention, other animals are also often kept as companions. For those who prefer scales to fur, a gecko may make an excellent family addition. Recently, one TikTok video shared an unusual care tip for these lizards.

2. Funny Video Shows Dog Dressed as an Old Lady to “Sneak” into Pub

A funny video posted to the TikTok account @sophiatheexplorer shows how one pup’s person “snuck” her into the pub by dressing the dog as an old lady. The adorable dog is named Lyla. She lives with her person in the United Kingdom.

3. Sweet Rottweiler Overjoyed When Stranger Says Hi

Originally bred as guardians, Rottweilers are often considered intimidating due to their large size and breed history. However, as one Rottweiler named Dyce proves, appearances can be misleading. A sweet video shows the large Rottweiler’s happy reaction to a stranger stopping to say hello to him.

4. Homeowner Faces Charges for Spray-Painting Squirrels

A 62-year-old Putnam County homeowner, Mark Kuhn, found an unconventional “solution” to deal with the nuisance of squirrels invading his backyard. Tired of the critters disturbing his dogs, Kuhn resorted to an eccentric and cruel method – spray-painting the squirrels with toxic red paint.

5. Stephen Fry Campaigns Against Bearskin Caps Worn by the King’s Guards Outside Buckingham Palace

Renowned actor, broadcaster, comedian, and animal welfare activist, Stephen Fry, has added his voice to a campaign led by the Animal rights charity PETA. The campaign calls for an end to the use of bearskin for the iconic caps worn by the King’s Guard outside Buckingham Palace.

6. Top Animal Technology from CES 2024, Reported by CNET

The 2024 International Consumer Electronics Show wrapped up in Las Vegas last week, unveiling the latest gadgets and technological inventions. Of particular note this year? The myriad of new products are designed to cater to animal companions. Check out the top six new animal companion technologies unveiled this year as rated by CNET.

7. The Unseen Avian Flu Threatening Our World And Wildlife

In a scene reminiscent of a doomsday movie, the beaches of Valdes Peninsula in Argentina, once teeming with elephant seals, lay barren, littered with carcasses. This grim spectacle is a stark reminder of an unseen enemy: a powerful strain of avian influenza, now ravaging 320 bird and mammal species globally, including elephant seals.

8. Pamela Anderson Sports Giulia & Romeo Ethical Clothing

One German brand is making a lasting impact with its commitment to ethics, sustainability, and animal welfare. Giulia & Romeo, a high-end vegan clothing brand, has captured the attention of celebrities who champion the vegan lifestyle.

9. Is Cleaning the Great Pacific Garbage Patch Really a Good Idea?

The Great Pacific Garbage Patch, a vast collection of marine debris, has long been a symbol of our struggle against oceanic plastic Pollution. Recently, efforts like The Ocean Cleanup project have been lauded for their ambition to clear this mess. However, is this really the best way to save our oceans?

10. Over 250 Groups Demand USDA Reevaluate Meat’s Climate Impact

In an eye-opening development, over 250 environmental, health, and food organizations, alongside experts, are calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to confront the alarming greenhouse gas emissions produced by meat and dairy consumption. This urgent appeal follows USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack’s comments at the recent COP28 climate conference, where he indicated a lack of awareness about meat reduction as a climate solution.

