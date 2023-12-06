Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Every day, One Green Planet brings you today’s top news. For those who don’t have a lot of time to look through the news each day, this will be a great resource and an easy way to catch up!

Here you’ll find different categories of news and links to each article published! Enjoy!

1. Hysterical Video Shows Dog Investigating Groceries: “Airport Security”

A dog has been deemed “airport security” after a video posted to TikTok shows him carefully investigating several bags of groceries that his human brought home. Dogs have an amazing sense of smell. Their noses help them learn about the world. Or, in the case of one Labrador named Ben, they may simply use their snoots in hopes of finding delicious snacks.

Click here to read the full story!

2. Cute Video Shows Dog Enjoying Spa Session After “Ruff Week”

A hilarious TikTok video posted to @magnusthetherapydog shows one pup enjoying a well-deserved spa session after a “ruff week”. Relaxing next to one of his humans, the adorable pup has racked up the likes on TikTok, hitting over 14 million.

Click here to read the full story!

3. Clever Cat Rings the Doorbell to Come into the House

One clever cat gave his humans quite a laugh when he proved that he knew how to ring the doorbell when he wanted to be let inside. Despite never being taught, the smart feline knows that ringing the doorbell will alert his humans that it is time to let him in. Multiple videos show that this is not just a fluke. The clever cat does it regularly!

Click here to read the full story!

4. UK Bans Live Animal Export

The United Kingdom is set to prohibit the export of live animals for slaughter and fattening. The Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Bill, introduced in Parliament on December 4, 2023, marks a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to eliminate unnecessary stress and cruelty suffered by animals during long journeys. This legislation becomes possible following the UK’s departure from the European Union, providing an opportunity to enhance and strengthen animal welfare standards.

Click here to read the full story!

5. Celebrities and Comics Unite for IAR’s COP28 Campaign: Giving Wildlife a Seat at the Table

International Animal Rescue (IAR) has embarked on a groundbreaking venture to address the crucial intersection of climate change and wildlife conservation during COP28. Through their campaign, “Give Wildlife A Seat At The Table,” IAR aims to utilize the influence of celebrities and social media artists to engage a wider audience in the global discourse on climate action.

Click here to read the full story!

6. The United Nations Acknowledges the Impact of Animal Violence on Children

The United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child has formally acknowledged the damaging impact that witnessing violence, including violence to animals, can have on children. The U.N. has declared that children inherently possess the right to be shielded from exposure to such violence, marking a crucial moment for the global movement against cruelty to animals.

Click here to read the full story!

7. Flavonoid Metabolism: A Breakthrough in Understanding Plant-Based Health Benefits

Flavonoids, phenolic compounds produced by plants, have long been attributed with therapeutic and preventive effects against major health concerns like cancer and heart disease. However, the intricate process by which our bodies metabolize these compounds has remained shrouded in mystery. A recent study led by visiting researcher Tsutomu Shimada and Professor Shigeo Takenaka of Osaka Metropolitan University has made significant strides in unraveling this mystery.

Click here to read the full story!

8. Concerns Over Gaza’s Environment at COP28

As global leaders, officials, and activists convene in Dubai for the United Nations climate talks, an environmental crisis is unfolding in Gaza, raising serious concerns among summit participants. The recent assault on Gaza, marked by Israeli airstrikes and ground fighting lasting nearly two months, has left large swaths of the region devastated. Agricultural lands lie in ruins, ancient olive trees scorched, and water resources contaminated, with fears that the use of illegal white phosphorus by Israeli forces may exacerbate environmental damage.

Click here to read the full story!

9. National Plastic Recycling Directory Shuts Down Amid Industry Challenges

The recent shutdown of the Film Drop-Off Directory, a prominent online resource for recycling plastic bags and films, marks a significant setback in the United States’ recycling efforts. This decision came six months after an ABC News investigation revealed that many plastic bags dropped off for recycling at major retailers like Walmart and Target were ending up in landfills or incinerators. The investigation employed digital tracking devices to trace the final destinations of these plastics.

Click here to read the full story!

10. UAE’s COP28 President Says There Is “No Science” Behind Fossil Fuel Phase Out

In a startling revelation, COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber has ignited a heated debate by stating there is “no science” to Support the phase-out of fossil fuels for limiting global warming to 1.5C. This claim, made during a live online event, has sparked widespread concern and controversy, particularly given Al Jaber’s dual role as the CEO of the UAE’s state oil company, Adnoc.

Click here to read the full story!

Wake Up Climate Change Is Real by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: