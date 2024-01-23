Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Do you ever struggle with late-night cravings but don’t want to reach for those unhealthy snacks? While it’s typically not optimal to eat too late at night, sometimes those hunger pangs hit and may prevent you from having a good night’s sleep. Luckily, Tara Wodocox has a solution! She shared a protein-packed vegan recipe that can be made in minutes and doesn’t require any preparation at all.
To make this protein mug cake, she adds one scoop of vegan protein to a mug. She then adds a quarter cup of almond milk )you can use any plant milk you like), and a quarter teaspoon of baking powder. She put it in the microwave for about a minute or so until it has a cake-like consistency, and that’s it! She tops off this protein mug cake with dairy-free whipped cream, but you can also add fresh fruit, nuts, dairy-free chocolate chips, or whatever toppings you’d like.
Tara stresses that eating a snack that’s high in protein when the cravings hit is important because it helps the body build more lean muscle and burn body fat. She explains that this is a better option as opposed to reaching for candy or a bag of chips. According to a study, incorporating more high-protein meals throughout the day can reduce your cravings by up to 60%, and even reduce the likelihood of late-night snacking in half!
While Tara’s recipe is a great healthy alternative to try out, you don’t always need to restrict yourself if you’re craving a treat once in a while. Depriving yourself can even lead to overeating long-term. Eating your favorite treats in moderation won’t sabotage your health, so next time you’re craving that cookie in the middle of the night, remember that as long as you have balance in your diet, it’s completely okay.
