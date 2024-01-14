Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Onions, a kitchen staple, have long been recognized for their culinary appeal and flavor. But beyond their ability to enhance the taste of dishes, onions have a rich history of medicinal use dating back thousands of years. This unassuming vegetable, a member of the allium genus alongside garlic, shallots, and leeks, is packed with potent compounds that offer a wide range of health benefits.

Onions are rich in essential vitamins, minerals, and plant compounds, onions offer a wide range of advantages for overall well-being. One notable benefit of onions is their potential to alleviate respiratory issues, such as asthma. Chemicals found in onions are known to reduce swelling and lung tightness associated with asthma. Additionally, these versatile vegetables contain compounds that may lower cholesterol levels and help regulate blood sugar, making them valuable in the management of cardiovascular health and diabetes.

Additionally, onions are a powerhouse of nutrients, with a medium-sized onion providing vitamins, fiber, and minerals like vitamin C, which Support immune health and act as a potent antioxidant. These antioxidants protect your cells from damage caused by free radicals, potentially reducing the risk of diseases like cancer and heart disease.

One of the key components of onions is quercetin, a flavonoid that has shown promise in lowering blood pressure. Several studies suggest that a daily intake of quercetin-rich onion extract can significantly reduce systolic blood pressure, contributing to better heart health. Onions also contain anthocyanins, which are associated with a lower risk of heart disease. Furthermore, onions are part of the Allium family, which includes garlic and leeks, and they are known for their potential to lower the risk of certain cancers, particularly stomach and colorectal cancers. The compounds in onions, such as onions A, fisetin, and quercetin, have been studied for their ability to inhibit tumor growth and reduce the spread of cancer cells.

1. Secrets of the Tribe

Secrets of the Tribe Onion Capsules are vegan, non-GMO, lab-tested, and cruelty-free. They contain only two ingredients — the veggies capsule and dried onion bulb. A 60-count bottle, which is a thirty-day supply, costs $17.59.

As Amazon’s Choice, it has high reviews! Duke left a review saying, “All I can say is, it supposed to allow blood flow more seamlessly. I had a little uncomfortable feeling in my left side and I’ve done many tests with the doctors; It wasn’t a sharp pain but just discomfort. I started taking this along with exercising. Within days the discomfort isn’t there. I’m waiting for it to come back but it hasn’t. I’m constantly monitoring my health but this is helping my situation. This is an issue I’ve had for a couple of years and now it’s gone. Will keep you updated but definitely I highly recommend.”

2. Umeken

Umeken Black Onion Extract Tablets are vegan and come with the added benefits of fermented garlic bulb powder as well. The bottle comes with 1333 tablets, made in Japan. It costs $89 which is a lot all at once, but there are a ton of tablets in the bottle!

It has an overall rating of 4 stars on Amazon. One reviewer said, “It really worked and decreased cholesterol level!;)”

3. Hawaii Pharm

Hawaii Pharm Liquid Onion Extract is vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, and contains no alcohol. It is also made in the USA. The 2 oz bottle is $19.95. Kay left a review saying, “Has no taste if added to water or other drink. Tastes kind of sweet and oniony otherwise. Brought it because it says it helps with Blood sugar levels. Not sure if it is the onion or all the other stuff we have cut out. Does seem to help with our sinus.”

4. Powered by Plants

Powered by Plants Onion Bulb Extract has 120 capsules, is vegan, FDA approved. The 60-day supply of pure onion bulb costs $19.99. As Amazon’s Choice, it has high reviews. David said, “I use this with insulin plant and fruits and veggies capsules. all of these items together have helped me get my blood sugar back under control while being a truck driver and not having access to healthy foods all the time while on the road. it has worked great for me and I will stay on this combination hopefully until I can retire and start to eat healthier again.”

5. Explicit Supplements

Explicit Supplements All Natural Onion Extract is a recovery aid and antioxidant source. There is 1000mg per dose and it is completely natural, vegan, and made in an FDA-approved facility. It costs $19.95 for 120 capsules.

It has one five-star review, but no comment was left with it.

6. HerbEra Earth’s Love

HerbEra Earth’s Love Onion Capsules are gluten-free, third-party tested, and made in the USA. It’s also 100% natural and vegan! Additionally, this product is from a small business brand on Amazon. It costs $17.59 for 60 capsules.

It has high reviews, with one customer saying “It is hard for me to believe the power of this supplement. No more sinus issues, colds, etc.

Will not be without this product in my home. I think I am ready for the Flu season!!!”

7. HerbEra

HerbEra Onion Capsules are made in the USA, third-party lab tested, and vegan. One bottle has 120 capsules, which is a 60-day supply. It costs $25.38. Ted left a review saying, “I have tried many herbs in my day. This is the first time I have seen with my own eyes results. I now am using onion caps with my metformin (under docs care) and have lowered my blood sugar.”

The unassuming onion, often overlooked in favor of its more glamorous counterparts, has been a silent hero in the world of nutrition and medicine for centuries. Packed with vitamins, minerals, and a plethora of compounds, onions have demonstrated their prowess in promoting heart health, regulating blood sugar, bolstering bone density, and even battling dangerous bacteria. While the potential of onions in addressing various health concerns is evident, it’s crucial to remember that scientific research continues to unravel the full extent of their benefits. So, the next time you slice an onion for your meal, you’re not just adding flavor; you’re also adding nutrition and potential wellness to your plate.

