Caramelized Onion, Caper, and Mushroom Tart [Vegan]

The best of hearty comfort foods made vegan.



Vegan Lass (AKA Emily Wilkinson) is a Glasgow-based chef. Part-foodie, part-activist, she is known both for her hearty recipes and outspoken advocacy. Her work has been featured by numerous publications including The Scotsman, Vegan Life Magazine, Vegan Food and Living, T.O.F.U. Magazine, and Peaceful Dumpling. She also caters events and leads cooking classes. You can follow Vegan Lass on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and check out her latest recipes over on www.veganlass.com. For all inquiries email emily@veganlass.com.