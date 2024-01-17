Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Quercetin is a plant pigment, belonging to the flavonoid family, and can be found in a variety of everyday foods and beverages, including red wine, onions, green tea, apples, and berries. Beyond its flavorful presence in our diets, quercetin boasts a fascinating array of potential health benefits. From its antioxidant properties to its role in controlling blood sugar, quercetin has been explored as a means to enhance well-being in a variety of ways.

Quercetin offers a wide array of potential benefits for human health. Let’s take a closer look at some of the key advantages associated with quercetin consumption.

Antioxidant Power: Quercetin’s antioxidant properties make it a valuable weapon in the fight against free radicals. By neutralizing these harmful molecules, quercetin helps protect the body from oxidative stress and may reduce the risk of chronic diseases, including cancer and heart disease. Anti-Inflammatory Effects: Inflammation is a key driver of various health problems, from arthritis to heart disease. Quercetin’s anti-inflammatory properties may help alleviate symptoms and potentially prevent the development of these conditions. Blood Sugar Control: For individuals with diabetes or those at risk of developing the condition, quercetin could be a valuable ally. Research suggests that quercetin may help regulate blood sugar levels, making it an appealing option for those seeking natural ways to manage diabetes. Cardiovascular Health: The heart and blood vessels can greatly benefit from quercetin’s effects. This flavonoid is thought to promote heart health by reducing the risk of heart disease through its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory actions. Cancer Prevention: The potential to prevent and inhibit the growth of cancer cells is another compelling aspect of quercetin. While more research is needed, there is a growing body of evidence that supports quercetin’s role in cancer prevention.

While quercetin holds immense promise in these areas, it’s important to note that scientific evidence may vary in strength across different applications. Here are our top supplement picks:

1. Thorne

Thorne Quercetin Phytosome is powerfully made to boost your immune health and Support your respiratory system. This product is fully vegan as it is made with cellulose capsules! For a 60-count bottle, it costs $38.

It has very high ratings, one of which says, “I started taking this because my immune system was so weak postpartum. I was catching every illness under the sun after having my baby. I was healthy maybe 3 weeks out of a 4 month period. I’ve loved other Thorne supplements, so I scoured their products in hopes of finding something that could help my immune system. THIS IS IT! When I tell you I have not been sick in months, I mean it! I’ve been taking it for 4 months now and I haven’t caught a thing. Even when my whole household would come down with something, I’d be healthy. If you’re struggling with your immune system, definitely give this a go!”

2. MaryRuth’s

MaryRuth Organics Quercetin Drops come in liquid form, so they are easy to add to a glass of water or other liquid! They are lemon-flavored, vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free. For 4 fl oz, it costs $23.

One reviewer said, “The taste is a bit unusual but I have gotten used to it. I think it is helping my digestive system.”

3. Vital Nutrients

Vital Nutrients Quercetin supplements are gluten-free, vegan, and soy-free. They are manufactured in the USA and rigorously tested in third-party labs. This product contains 100 capsules and costs $29.36.

One reviewer said, “Have taken this product daily for the last 3 years for increased good health protection. It works!”

4. Smart Nutra Labs

Smart Nutra Labs Quercetin Capsules are 100% pure quercetin, vegan, third-party tested, gluten-free, and non-GMO. For 180 capsules it costs $21.99.

Joy Simpson left a review saying, “These pills are amazing and work well for you. I would buy them over and over again. They are a good price too for 180 capsules. You won’t be disappointed.”

5. Jarrow Formulas

Jarrow Formulas Quercetin supports your immune and cardiovascular health. It is non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free. For 200 servings, it costs $39.11!

One reviewer said, “So I was leary. I was suggested this by the people on dutchsinse YouTube that I did not know. But I researched it making sure there were no drug interactions for my grandson. He has asthma and allergies and this spring was kicking his butt. I gave it to him a few days without telling him what it was for but he said, whatever that stuff is I can breathe a lot better. Works for him!”

6. Naturelo

Naturelo Quercetin Capsules use citrus to obtain the beneficial bioflavonoid complex and enhance it with Vitamin C. This product is vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, and soy-free! For 120 capsules it costs $32.36.

William said, “This is a really good product, have done two refills no problems.”

7. Sandhus

Sandhus Quercetin Tablets are vegan and Support immune, heart, and lung health! For 120 capsules, this product costs $17.49.

Laura said, “This is one of the very few things I seem to want to take every day. My body says yes.”

Quercetin has piqued the interest of health enthusiasts and researchers alike in recent years. Its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects make it a versatile compound with potential benefits for various aspects of health, from heart health to cancer prevention and blood sugar control. As we dive deeper into the world of quercetin supplements, it becomes clear that this natural compound is more than just a flavorful addition to our diets; it’s a powerful tool that can enhance our overall well-being and help us lead healthier lives.

Quercetin is widely available in food. Download the Food Monster App for recipes using quercetin-packed food!

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: