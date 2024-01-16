Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have found that children living near greener environments exhibit significantly stronger bones, akin to half a year’s natural bone growth. This revelation, stemming from a recent study, suggests that proximity to nature could be a key player in ensuring lifelong health benefits.
Source: The Weather Network/YouTube
