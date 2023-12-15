Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
In a groundbreaking development, a landmark study has identified cow’s milk as the primary cause of fatal anaphylaxis in children under 16. This startling revelation comes from research published in the British Medical Journal, examining UK hospital admissions for anaphylaxis over a decade. The study highlights a shift in allergy trends, showing a decrease in deaths from peanut or tree nut allergies and a worrying increase in fatalities linked to cow’s milk allergies.
Source: FARE/YouTube
Comments