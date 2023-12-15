Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In a groundbreaking development, a landmark study has identified cow’s milk as the primary cause of fatal anaphylaxis in children under 16. This startling revelation comes from research published in the British Medical Journal, examining UK hospital admissions for anaphylaxis over a decade. The study highlights a shift in allergy trends, showing a decrease in deaths from peanut or tree nut allergies and a worrying increase in fatalities linked to cow’s milk allergies.

Source: FARE/YouTube

The nonprofit organization Switch4Good, dedicated to promoting health, wellness, and food equity education, has launched the “Killer Milk” campaign to raise awareness about the severe and potentially deadly immunological reactions to milk proteins (casein and/or whey). Leigh Ettinger, M.D., a pediatric specialist, emphasizes the critical nature of cow’s milk allergies in children, which can lead to anaphylaxis, a life-threatening allergic reaction.

Cow’s milk is the most common allergen for infants and young children, surpassing peanuts, shellfish, or eggs. Milk allergies can cause a wide range of symptoms, including rashes, hives, eczema, wheezing, sinus problems, vomiting, joint pain, and fatigue. Long-term effects may involve weakened immune systems and chronic respiratory, gastrointestinal, and skin issues. The delayed onset of some symptoms often leads to misdiagnosis, leaving parents and pediatricians unaware of the underlying dairy allergy.

A staggering 47% of children with a milk allergy have experienced at least one emergency room visit due to exposure, as per a study in Pediatrics, a leading journal in children’s healthcare. Dotsie Bausch, executive director of Switch4Good, points out the irony in schools banning peanuts while still serving cow’s milk, posing a lethal risk to some students.

Switch4Good’s efforts extend to legislative advocacy, promoting the ADD SOY Act to ensure dairy-free milk options in schools under the National School Lunch Program. This act reflects the dietary needs of millions of children who struggle with lactose intolerance, which is especially prevalent among people of color.

For more details on the “Killer Milk” campaign and Switch4Good’s initiatives, visit their websites at killermilk.com and switch4good.org. This new information is vital for parents, educators, and health professionals to understand and address the risks associated with cow’s milk in children’s diets.

