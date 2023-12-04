Bones provide a variety of functions in the body, including structural Support, protecting organs, attaching muscles, and storing calcium. While it’s critical to build strong and healthy bones during childhood and adolescence, it’s still very important to ensure that your diet is optimal for bone health throughout adulthood. Your bones are always changing. New bone is formed, as old bone is being broken down. As you age, you lose slightly more bone mass than you gain. Therefore, it is vital to take the proper precautions to maintain healthy bones and prevent osteoporosis and possible injuries.

A plant-based diet can provide the necessary nutrients you need to create strong bones without the negative health effects and cruelty associated with milk and dairy products. Fruits and vegetables are extremely high in nutrients and can help you maintain strong bones. Let’s take a look at the foods you should and shouldn’t be eating to help your bones stay healthy and powerful!

What Foods Are Best for Bone Health?

Calcium is great for building and protecting bones, and there are plenty of sources of calcium on a plant-based diet. Leafy green vegetables, such as cooked broccoli, brussels sprouts, kale, and collard greens, are great sources. Leafy green vegetables contain the most bioavailable form of calcium and help you to maintain bone density and strength. Leafy greens are also a great source of potassium, which can help prevent calcium loss. Other sources of calcium include soy foods, such as soybeans, beans, peas, lentils, chia seeds, soy milk, and almonds. Vitamin D-rich foods: Without fortified foods or supplements, the vegan diet contains little to no vitamin D. Vitamin D helps our bodies build healthy bones. Without this vitamin, we cannot properly absorb calcium, which we know is essential. Sources include mushrooms, fortified soy milk, almond milk, cereal, and orange juice.

What Foods Should You Avoid?

Bone Health and Plant-Based Diets

Source: Physicians Committee/YouTube

Dr. Neal Barnard talks about a study that was conducted and explains how you can build and maintain strong, healthy bones on a plant-based diet. The study confirmed that it is true that vegans tend to be more likely than meat eaters to break bones. To prevent injuries, he explains that it’s important to make sure you are eating a balanced diet full of nutrients. Make sure you are eating your leafy greens and beans and keeping track of your calcium intake each day!

