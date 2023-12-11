Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Embark on an unforgettable plant-based journey through the captivating city of Seoul, South Korea. Seoul to Soul Vegan Journey is a four-day adventure that will immerse you in the vibrant soul of South Korea’s capital, offering a fusion of tradition and innovation. Get ready for a thrilling experience that will leave you craving for more!

From the moment you arrive at Incheon International Airport, you will be greeted by a Sky Vacations ambassador, who will guide you through the pulsating energy of Seoul. Your home for the next three nights will be a luxurious 4 or 5-star hotel, ensuring your comfort and relaxation throughout your stay.

Day One:

The journey begins with a visit to Dongdaemun Design Plaza, a masterpiece by the visionary architect Zaha Hadid. Explore its diverse sections and soak in the creativity of Dream, Design, and Play. As the sun sets, witness the architectural marvel come alive with its captivating history and culture.

Day Two:

Ascend to new heights at N Seoul Tower, where breathtaking panoramic views of the city await you. Experience the thrill of the Namsan Cable Car journey before enjoying a delicious vegan lunch at Plantude, one of Seoul’s sought-after vegan restaurants. The highlight of the day is a hands-on Vegan kimchi-making class, where you’ll savor the unique flavors of this Korean staple. Indulge your senses at Namdaemun Market, the largest traditional market in Korea, and explore the fashionable streets of Myeongdong, home to renowned designer brands and cutting-edge department stores. End the day with an exquisite dinner at ‘A Flower Blossom on the Rice’, where gastronomy meets botanical wonder.

Day Three:

This day offers a tranquil and traditional experience at Jingwansa Temple. Engage in meditation, share lunch with monks, and enjoy a tea time that provides insight into Korean spiritual practices. Immerse yourself in the grandeur of Gyeongbokgung Palace, donning a Hanbok, the elegant traditional attire, and stepping back in time to embrace Korean culture. Conclude the day with a visit to Insadong, the largest market of traditional Korean art and products, where you can wander through artistic alleys and indulge in authentic Korean cuisine.

Day Four:

On the final day, savor a leisurely breakfast before bidding farewell to the enchanting city of Seoul. Take your time with a stress-free check-out and transfer to the airport, or continue your adventure with an optional extension tour.

Throughout the journey, you’ll indulge in the flavors of vegan food, with daily breakfast, two lunches, and two dinners provided. Comprehensive sightseeing, roundtrip airport transfers, and the services of an English-speaking guide are also included.

This vegan tour of Seoul promises an exhilarating adventure, where every moment unveils a fusion of tradition and innovation. Don’t miss the opportunity to explore Seoul’s creative heart, indulge in vegan delicacies, and immerse yourself in Korean culture. Book your trip now and embark on a journey that will leave you with unforgettable memories and a newfound love for South Korea’s vibrant soul.

TRAVELS DETAILS BELOW:

Travel Dates: May 27 – 30, 2024

Booking Details: Priced From $1,235 Per Person Double for 4 Star Hotels, or $1,435 Per Person Double for 5 Star Hotels.

Single Supplement $348 for 4 Star Hotels or $485 for 5 Star Hotels.

Booking link: https://www.skyvacations.net/seoul-to-soul-vegan-journey/

Post-tour extensions available – please inquire

