Making conscious, sustainable choices as consumers is so important, and the beauty industry is no exception! More and more people are seeking products that not only enhance their natural beauty but also align with their ethical values. One such beauty essential that has gained prominence in recent years is lip balm. However, as the demand for eco-friendly and cruelty-free options grows, a remarkable solution has emerged: Natural Vegan Lip Balm. But, there are so many on the market that it can be hard to choose. So, we’ve compiled some of our favorite lip balms just for you!

1. Eco Lips

Eco Lips Bee Free Vegan Lip Balm is made without beeswax, making it 100% vegan. Instead, it’s made with candelilla wax, organic cocoa butter, and coconut oil. This product comes in a few amazing flavors like lemon-lime, superfruit, and sweet mint. For a three-pack, it costs $11.54.

Overall, this product has 4.6 stars on Amazon. Mia said in her review, “After finishing my last brand, I was on the hunt for something new and always search for healthy, sustainable products. When I found this one, read the rave reviews, and saw beeswax wasn’t used, along with the other ingredients, I decided to give it a try. LOVE it * It did not disappoint! The ‘flavor’ isn’t off-putting in the least (I’ve only opened one of the 3 flavors so far), I don’t have to continually re-apply and it’s not a thick/heavy feeling on my lips. This is now my go-to for lip balm and I will be a repeat customer.”

2. The Ilex Wood

The Ilex Wood Vegan Lemon Balm is beeswax-free, completely natural, plastic-free, and cruelty-free! The 10 ml size costs only $7.95.

It has high reviews on Amazon. One reviewer said, “Easy to slip in your pocket. Great for chapped lips, or wherever a dab is needed on the go. Vegan, from Britain, very affordable- what is not to like?! Liked mine so much, I sent one as an impromptu get-well gift to my best friend who had a fall and hurt her lip.”

3. Hurraw!

Hurraw! Unscented Lip Balm is organic, certified vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free. It is 100% natural bee, shea, soy, and palm-free. The tube costs $8.95.

One reviewer said, “Love this lip balm! The tint has a light sparkle and a beautiful rose color. It tastes sweet but not intense. Highly recommend!”

4. Honeybee Gardens

Honeybee Gardens Totally Natural Cherry Crush Tinted Lip Balm is organic, vegan, and gluten-free! It also hydrates, protects your lips, and gives you a touch of color. The tube comes in either cherry or pomegranate and costs $7.99.

One reviewer said, “I wear tinted lip balm of some sort every day. I am a lip-picker so I have to keep something on my lips at all times. Since covid, I’ve mostly reserved traditional lipstick for evenings out but I like a pop of color while I’m moisturizing my lips during the day. I have used many, some great (Fresh Sugar Plum and E.L.F sheer lipstick and hydrating tint have been some of my favorites) and some not so great (Julep lip balm was disappointing and I don’t love Burt’s Bees tinted balm). I found Honeybee Gardens by accident and decided to give it a try. It goes on like a chapstick, is very hydrating, not wax, and has a good, saturated wash of color. For comparison, Julep tinted balms are either way too light or super dark and tend to sort of peel off my lips. I have found that Honeybee Gardens lasts really well. The color fades but stays through coffee and breakfast. It’s also a better price point than many others. Overall, great value and excellent product”

5. Crazy Rumors

Crazy Rumors Peppermint Twist Lip Balm is made with shea butter and is completely vegan. Not only does it come in peppermint, but there are 26 other flavors including banana split, coffee bean, dragon fruit, and raspberry sorbet (to name a few!). One tube costs only $5.00.

The brand has high reviews too! Elizabeth said, “I’ve seen negative feedback on these balms and I 100% disagree and do not comprehend the negativity. This goes on smooth, the scent and taste are 10/10 perfect. Lasts for hours. Super moisturizing. Not tacky or sticky. Absolutely wonderful.

My only dislike was shipping took a while but the product itself is amazing and I’ll be purchasing more.”

6. Earth’s Daughter

Earth’s Daughter Vegan Lip Balm is beeswax-free, natural, organic, and comes in a four-pack of assorted flavors. The flavors include spearmint, strawberry lemonade, pomegranate, and peach apricot. For the four-pack, it costs $9.95.

Listed as Amazon’s choice, it has great reviews. Jess said, “The Earth’s Daughter Tinted Lip Balm is a true gem for those seeking a beautiful and nourishing lip care experience. This 4-pack of assorted colors has quickly become a staple in my everyday beauty routine, and I can’t recommend it enough.

First and foremost, the blend of natural ingredients is impressive. With a combination of beeswax, coconut oil, cocoa butter, and vitamin E, this lip balm provides intense hydration and protection for my lips. It feels incredibly moisturizing and soothing, making it a joy to wear throughout the day.

The tinted colors add a subtle and natural touch of beauty to the lips. Each shade in the pack brings something unique, from a soft pink to a rich berry hue. It’s versatile enough to complement various skin tones, making it a great option for different occasions and moods.

What sets this lip balm apart is its commitment to clean beauty. I appreciate that it is paraben-free, ensuring that harmful chemicals are not being absorbed into my lips. This aligns perfectly with my preference for conscious and natural beauty products.

The packaging of the Earth’s Daughter Lip Balm is practical and convenient. Each tube is compact, allowing for easy application on the go. The twist-up feature ensures that you can use every last bit of product without any wastage.

I love how long-lasting this lip balm is. Its formula stays put for hours, even through sips of coffee or light snacking. I’ve noticed a significant improvement in the overall condition of my lips since incorporating this lip balm into my routine. It has helped combat dryness and chapping, leaving my lips soft, supple, and beautifully nourished.”

7. Pacifica Beauty

Pacifica Beauty Vegan Lip Balm Trio has a plant-powered formula that contains vitamin E and olive oil! It is cruelty-free and vegan. The three-pack comes with coconut, watermelon, and vanilla flavors. It costs $9.99.

Janet Olsen left a review saying, “I had purchased the cucumber mint a little while ago and left it in my car for a few days in the FL heat (recently, with the heat index it was 112 degrees Fahrenheit!). Remarkably, it never melted! These are great to keep in your pocket and in hot climates. They keep your lips moist and I prefer them over other brands. I can’t say they are flavorful, however.”

8. Alida Pure

Alida Pure Melody Lip Balm is vegan, beeswax-free, and coconut oil-free. The five-pack of lip balms contains cucumber, fragrance-free, cherry, strawberry, and vanilla. It costs $18.00.

With 4.7 overall stars, it is very highly rated. One reviewer said, “This vegan lip balm glides on so smoothly and is long-lasting on the lips. The tangerine is perfect, not overpowering, and not too subtle. I’m definitely going to try some other flavors. This my new go-to lip balm!”

As we embrace a more mindful approach to our beauty routines, the emergence of Natural Vegan Lip Balm represents a harmonious blend of nature’s bounty and ethical choices. With its plant-based ingredients and cruelty-free formulation, this lip balm not only nurtures your lips but also aligns with your commitment to a sustainable future. By choosing Natural Vegan Lip Balm, you’re not just caring for yourself; you’re making a positive impact on the environment and contributing to a brighter, more compassionate beauty industry.

