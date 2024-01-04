Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A radiant smile can be your greatest asset. It’s no surprise, then, that a staggering 80% of American adults between the ages of 18 and 49 desire whiter teeth. The quest for a gleaming grin has sparked a booming industry, with Americans shelling out over $1.4 billion on at-home whitening products in 2016 alone. While there’s no shortage of choices on the market promising pearly whites, a growing number of individuals are turning their attention to natural alternatives.

Traditional teeth whitening products often rely on a potent cocktail of chemicals to bleach your teeth, leaving many with concerns about the long-term effects on their oral health. But fear not; nature offers an arsenal of ingredients that can help you achieve that dazzling smile without resorting to harsh chemicals. From strawberries and apple cider vinegar to the power of baking soda and hydrogen peroxide, there are plenty of natural teeth-whitening products at your disposal.

1. Cali White

Cali White Natural Whitening toothpaste harnesses the power of activated charcoal to provide a natural, vegan tooth-whitening product. This product is organic, cruelty-free, non-GMO, fluoride-free, and gluten-free. For a 1 pack of pacific mint, this product costs $16.99 which is comparable to other products on the market, if not a little cheaper.

Somer Brown said in her 5-star review, “Y’all, OMG! I have finally found the miracle toothpaste, this is no joke. I used this toothpaste with a hard bristle toothbrush and I seen results immediately after the first brush. The flavor isn’t so great, but it’s so worth it. Furthermore, I don’t wake up with morning breath that could kill a goat any more thanks to this toothpaste. I’m definitely stocking up!!!! Do yourself a favor and try it, I promise you it’s worth it.”

2. Zimba

Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips are vegan, enamel-safe, and use hydrogen peroxide to make your teeth whiter. They come in a wide variety of flavors including mint, coconut, grape, peach, and spearmint. For 14 treatments, it costs $18.99 which is a little higher than other natural whitening products, but cheaper than a lot of other strips on the market.

This product has an overall rating of 4.4 stars. One reviewer said, “I don’t have terribly stained teeth but I do drink coffee A LOT.

I’m pretty shocked at how well these worked. I only used one for 30 mins. I got them today, put them in, took a shower (so I’m not waiting around wanting to eat and drink) and they lightened my teeth in one use. I’m an avid coffee drinker and so my teeth get a little bit yellow. I wish I had taken a before and after. But they do have a very light pleasant flavor (I got peach) and they definitely stick well to the teeth. I had to swish my mouth with warm water to loosen the strips. love these!”

3. Cali White

Cali Teeth Whitening Gel in conjunction with their LED light and strip kit is vegan, natural, and made for sensitive teeth. For three treatments, it costs $15.99.

This gel has an overall rating of 4.2 stars on Amazon. Sabrina Scholkowski said, “I had really low expectations on this as I had read mixed reviews and had even been told by my dentist that vegan non-bleach/fluoride whiteners don’t work, but I was really pleased with the results I had with using it for a whole month. I needed nicer teeth for a wedding I was gonna be a bridesmaid at, and I definitely did see results! I haven’t kept it up, so my teeth are not as white as they could be, but I’m getting back to it now. It’s obviously not a night and day difference, but if you do it constantly and upkeep it, you can see a very clear difference over time. would definitely recommend it! I only had some sensitivity when using it every day straight for 15 days so wouldn’t do that again but like I said, extreme circumstances for the wedding haha”

4. Niusmile

Niusmile Teeth Whitening Kit uses activated charcoal and coconut oil to create a natural, organic, vegan teeth whitening product. It has no sulfates, no dairy, no gluten, no GMOs, no parabens, and no phthalates. This kit costs $24.99, including the gel and mouth tray.

One reviewer said, “Normally I stay away from teeth whitening products (like name brands or ones with peroxide) because I prefer organic/natural products on my teeth in my daily brushing and normal whitening products cause mouth pain for me. However, I have been using NiuSmile for the past two weeks, and I can honestly say I will be a return customer!

The gel you use to whiten your teeth is all natural and has ingredients like charcoal and mint in it—but NO peroxide. So it doesn’t taste bad and you aren’t hurting your mouth. Plus, the LED light in the mouthpiece not only looks cool but also activates key ingredients. All it takes is ten minutes a day for brighter, whiter teeth. I just knitted or responded to emails while I was brightening my smile.

In 6 days, my teeth got two shades whiter using Niu Smile. This was nice for me because my teeth had gotten stained blue from some retainer cleaner I had been using (oops)!

As always, only do things to modify your physicality/looks/body if it comes from a place of self-love and self-care. You’re worthy no matter what, I just wanted my teeth a little bit whiter! Can’t wait for my next round of NiuSmile gel to come so I can maintain my pearly whites.”

5. Cali White

Cali White Teeth Whitening Pen is vegan, non-GMO, kosher, gluten-free, and dentist-approved. It uses similar ingredients to other tooth-whitening products from Cali White but with the ease of a pen! It costs $9.99.

Birdie Kount left a review saying, “Not gonna lie, saw this in my Amazon recommendations with the word “vegan” and decided to try it. To my surprise, it seems to do *something*. I’ve only used it like 4 times but I definitely notice a change. Do I have super white movie star teeth? No. But I used to smoke and I drink lots of coffee and tea, and I think this has removed some of the stains. I will stand by the following statement: my teeth are whiter. Yes, keyword being “whiter.” They’re not nuclear white or whatever, but this was worth the $8 and I’ll use the rest happily and hopefully, it’ll continue doing something. I recommend trying this.”

6. Lumeno

Activated Charcoal Tooth Whitening Powder by Lumeeno is an organic powder that is natural, vegan, and gluten-free. An ounce of product costs $7.99.

Carley Hewitt said in her five-star review, “Gentle & effective plus vegan friendly.”

7. Schizandu

Schizandu Organics Activated Hardwood Charcoal Powder is a multi-use product for teeth whitening and skin detoxification. It is vegan, gluten-free, and 100% natural. A 32 oz container costs $37.97.

It has high reviews, with 4.6 stars overall. Lynne said, “Finally a product that actually lives up to its hype! I received this from Amazon on Thursday last week. Today is Tuesday. My usually coffee-stained yellowy teeth are so white I’m in awe! Seriously can’t believe how great they look! I feel like Ross on “Friends” “The One with Ross’s Teeth”.. lol! (see YouTube clip here: […] ) I’ve tried other things tons of times, even other charcoal products that were more coarse than this fine powder, but they didn’t compare to the results I see with this one, and the speed of success is amazing. By the way, I’m not a product reviewer, I bought this outright at full Amazon price.

I have so far tried it for 2 other purposes:

1. Face mask. It’s very messy but sooo worth it. I can’t believe it. I made a mask with the charcoal, aloe vera juice (inner leaf organic) ground coffee, and a little honey. Put it on… oh it’s pretty.. haha! let it dry and washed off. Washing off was a bit tricky, and some of my pores were black for a while, Next time I’ll use a face brush after rinsing, but the black went away and it’s been several days and my skin still looks great, NO blackheads and I’ve had only a few small, I wouldn’t even call them pimples, but I think it was impurities the charcoal pulled out of my skin. I think if I do this even once a week, I won’t see any blemishes at all.

2. Digestion. I have many health ailments, some rare conditions, etc. I suffer a lot at times with abdominal pain. I have a lot of inflammation. Any expansion from gas or heavy foods causes enormous pain. A few nights ago I was having an extreme episode of this. The pain was so intense, that I thought of the charcoal but seriously had concerns about consuming it. Finally, it hurt so bad I wanted to try it. I could barely get myself to drink black water! I feared increasing the pain by doing so, not feeling confident it was truly OK to consume. The pain worsened and so I took a few sips, then a few more. Sips. Not a whole cupful, but sips. After a truly short period of time, the relief was amazing. And complete. I won’t hesitate next time.

I don’t know how safe it is if you get it in your eyes and would like to know this. I did get some of the mask in my eye, it didn’t hurt at all. It happened when rinsing. I kind of felt like it relieved some inflammation and almost want to do it on purpose, less the other ingredients I put in the mask, but I need to find out about the safety of this first.

It seemed expensive at first, but then there is a lot of product in this jar, and you only need such a small amount. If you only use it instead of teeth whiteners, it is so worth it, the cost of those other whitening products full of chemicals and causing tooth pain, etc, is waaaay more. And for me, don’t work. My grandson is 12. He is experiencing the skin problems of youth, lots of pimples. I’m going to have him try the mask. Can’t wait to see the results, I expect them to be dramatic. I find it my new favorite product and expect to be getting rid of tons of others it will replace.

Best wishes with it everyone!”

8. One Living Earth

One Living Earth Activated Charcoal Powder is a natural, vegan stain remover. It’s cruelty-free, gluten-free, and fluoride-free as well! Not only does this product come with the powder, but it also has a bamboo toothbrush. The container plus the brush costs $17.99.

Raye left a review saying, “This one actually works! The reason I say that is because I have tried and reviewed 2 of these and this one is the best. One I gave a 1 star to one and the other I gave 5 stars as I thought it did a really good job and still do. I really did not think there was anything better than the last one tried but a friend talked me into trying this one and I am so glad he did. It really makes your teeth white and I am a smoker. I have been using it for over 2 weeks and it is a noticeable difference. Don’t get me wrong they are not like that flashy white you see on TV commercials but they are very white. I personally think my teeth will get whiter as it has only been about two weeks. The review I did for a bamboo charcoal tooth powder that I only gave one star to was full of my complaints about the mess it made( it did not whiten your teeth either). Honestly, this one makes a bigger mess but it is worth it. And at least this company was honest enough to say,” get in the shower with this stuff.” I have found that if you are careful when you are done, lean down like you want to kiss the drain in your sink and let it slowly out and no problem! It has no taste and did not cause any issues with my gums etc. What I really liked about it was between the teeth there will be those yellow or even brown spots even if you floss. If you smoke like I do then you know exactly what I am talking about! This stuff can get in there if you take some time and clean it back to white again! Like I said my teeth are the whitest they have ever been so yes the mess is worth it and I plan on using this from now on! I think it is a great price and great quality product that does what it says it will. SO yes all 5 stars and more! I hope you may have found this helpful !”

9. Eclat

Eclat Organic Activated Charcoal Powder is vegan, organic, chemical-free, and gentle on enamel. It costs $5.99 for a 60ml tin.

Overall, it has 4 stars on Amazon. One reviewer said, “I love using this in between layers of toothpaste. I like putting a tiny bit of toothpaste then covering the bristles in the charcoal and putting more toothpaste on top. It’s whitened my teeth by at least three shades.”

10. iLumi

iLumi 7-Day Express Vegan Whitening Strips are natural and on-slip. The seven-day express strips give you 14 treatments to use over the course of a week. This product costs $19.99.

They do have high reviews on Amazon, too with a 4.4 overall rating. One reviewer said, “Still in the process of using but so far I’m noticing a difference! Definitely been hard to make time to actually use it as it requires about 45 minutes twice a day to use but it’s been a nice little journey. I have sensitive teeth so prior to starting I used Sensodyne for 2 weeks to prep. My teeth feel fine, it has subtly lightened them and it doesn’t taste too bad”

In a world increasingly aware of the importance of holistic health and well-being, it’s only fitting that our quest for a brilliant smile should align with nature’s offerings. The desire for whiter teeth is universal, and while the market may be saturated with chemical-laden solutions, the growing preference for natural alternatives speaks volumes about our commitment to overall health.

From whitening strips to activated charcoal these natural teeth whitening products offer an array of options for those looking to unlock their brightest smile. They not only help you achieve the aesthetic you desire but also allow you to do so with a clear conscience, knowing that you are avoiding potentially harmful chemicals.

