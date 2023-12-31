Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

WanaBana is a company that sells cutesy little pouches of applesauce and fruit puree, specifically intended for children. Their pouches sometimes feature charming drawings of fruit and spices coming alive, with stick-figure arms and big silly eyes.

But the marketing so far has excluded one big detail – that several of WanaBana’s fruit puree products for kiddos contain extremely high amounts of lead.

Please sign this petition to demand the FDA finally and immediately set strict limits on lead levels in food!

