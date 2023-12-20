Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A spokesperson from the Food and Drug Administration has said that lead contamination in applesauce may have been intentional. This statement comes after more than sixty children were sickened by applesauce containing cinnamon contaminated by lead. A recall on products seasoned with the contaminated spice was issued in late November.

The recall affected three brands of cinnamon-flavored applesauce. These brands were WanaBana, Schnucks-brand, and Weiss brand cinnamon flavored applesauce. WanaBana cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches were sold in Dollar Tree, Family Dollar/Dollar Tree combination stores, Amazon, and other online retailers. Both Schnucks and Weiss brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce were sold in their respective grocery outlets. In addition, Schnucks brand cinnamon applesauce was sold at Eatwell Markets stores.

Although most stores removed recalled products from shelves, as of December 13 the FDA advised that recalled WanaBana products remained on shelves at several Dollar Tree store locations.

Investigation into the cause of contamination remains ongoing. However, cinnamon has been identified by the FDA as the most likely source of contamination. In light of these findings, the agency is investigating the manufacturing agency in Ecuador.

Cinnamon used in the applesauce products has been identified as the most likely source of lead contamination. This cinnamon used in the products has been traced back to Ecuadorian food manufacturer Negasmart.

Recent statements by the FDA say that it may be possible that lead contamination of cinnamon was purposeful. Food adulterations such as these may take place to increase profits for certain items. Since the cinnamon used in the recalled applesauce products was manufactured in Ecuador, the FDA feels that lead contamination may be linked to cost-cutting measures. However, lead levels in the applesauce also exceed the amounts of lead allowed by Ecuadorian regulations.

At least sixty children have been sickened by lead levels in recalled applesauce. Symptoms of lead toxicity include fatigue, loss of appetite, joint pain, nausea, headaches, and hyperactivity amongst others. Children are at particular risk from lead exposure.

