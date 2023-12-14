Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In a groundbreaking move for environmental sustainability, Yosemite National Park has officially eliminated single-use plastics, taking a significant stride towards a greener future. This iconic American landmark, famous for its breathtaking views of El Capitan, has revolutionized its approach to eco-friendliness, starting in 2023.

Source: National Geographic/YouTube

To reduce plastic waste, Yosemite has ceased the sale of single-use plastic beverage containers across all its retail and dining locations. In their place, visitors will now find glass and aluminum bottles, with park officials confirming that even popular beverages like Snapple and kombucha were already available in glass bottles. The change extends to water, now exclusively sold in reusable aluminum containers, offering a sustainable option for the park’s numerous hikers and visitors.

But the eco-friendly initiatives don’t stop there. Yosemite has introduced a variety of sustainable practices. From compostable packaging for quick bites like sandwiches and salads to refillable propane canisters, the park is pushing the envelope in environmental stewardship. One notable change is the replacement of cardboard pizza boxes with compostable paper bags at Curry Village, effectively eliminating the disposal of 100,000 pizza boxes annually.

The park’s esteemed eateries, such as the Ahwahnee dining room and the Mountain Room, are also part of this green revolution. Even the hotel amenities are getting an eco-makeover, with a planned transition from plastic bags for linen transport to more sustainable options.

Interestingly, Yosemite isn’t the pioneer in this eco-journey among U.S. national parks. Zion National Park in Utah holds that title, having ditched single-use plastics around 2015. This move aligns with the federal government’s goal to ban single-use plastics sales on public lands and national parks by 2032.

Yosemite’s latest sustainability efforts mark a significant milestone in the Conservation movement, setting a precedent for other parks and public spaces to follow. This initiative doesn’t just protect the natural beauty of Yosemite; it paves the way for a healthier, more sustainable planet for future generations.

