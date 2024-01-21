Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In a startling revelation, climate science has just linked global warming to a potential decrease in human life expectancy. Yes, you read that right! Your life might be cut short by six months due to climate change, and for women, this figure is even more concerning at a whopping 10 months.

Source: Duke University/YouTube

A groundbreaking study by climate scientist Amit Roy from Bangladesh’s Shahjalal University and The New School for Social Research in the US has unveiled this alarming information. Roy’s research, which is the first of its kind, utilized a unique ‘composite Climate change index’. This index, analyzing data from over 190 countries across 80 years, paints a grim picture of our future.

But how does climate change translate to a shorter lifespan? The study pinpoints rising temperatures and fluctuating rainfall patterns as culprits. These climatic shifts lead to more frequent natural disasters like floods and heatwaves, directly impacting human life. Indirectly, they exacerbate issues like mental health problems, hunger, and disease, all of which chip away at our life expectancy.

Roy’s analysis showed that a global temperature increase of just two degrees Fahrenheit could lead to a reduction in average human life expectancy by about 0.44 years, or roughly five months and one week. When combined with changes in rainfall patterns, the expected decrease is about six months.

Interestingly, the study found that women are disproportionately affected by these changes. While the reasons for this gender disparity aren’t fully explained in the study, it’s a wake-up call for urgent action against Climate change.

Roy’s research doesn’t just highlight a potential future risk; it underscores an ongoing public health crisis. With global average life expectancy having significantly increased from 55 years in 1960 to 72 years in 2020, thanks to advancements in health and living conditions, it’s shocking to see how Climate change could reverse these gains.

This study serves as a stark reminder that climate change isn’t just about polar bears and melting ice caps; it’s about our very survival and well-being. So, let’s not take our planet for granted. The time to act is now!

