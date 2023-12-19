Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

As you bundle up in your cashmere sweater this holiday season, you might be unaware of its hidden cost – not to your wallet, but to our planet. While cashmere’s allure lies in its softness and warmth, its production casts a long shadow over the fragile ecosystems of the Mongolian Plateau.

The journey of every cashmere sweater begins with goats. The fibers are sourced from their soft undercoats, primarily harvested in the arid steppes of China and Mongolia. A recent upsurge in cashmere demand has led to goats outnumbering other livestock, with an estimated 27.5 million goats in Mongolia alone.

However, goats are far more destructive to grasslands than other livestock. Unlike sheep, who leave roots and bases intact, goats devour plants down to their roots, impeding regrowth. This leads to habitat degradation, soil erosion, and ultimately, the transformation of grasslands into barren landscapes. This environmental impact is significant, with nearly 58% of Mongolia’s rangelands suffering from varying degrees of degradation.

Moreover, as goats graze on poor-quality rangelands, the quality of cashmere fiber diminishes. Manufacturers then use these inferior fibers for affordable cashmere products, often marketed as luxurious. This, in turn, pressures herders to expand their herds to maintain income, exacerbating the environmental strain.

Despite these challenges, the market remains robust, valued at $3.2 billion in 2022 and expected to grow further. This scale of production raises questions about the feasibility of sustainable cashmere. Some efforts, like the certification program by the Aid by Trade Foundation and the Sustainable Fiber Alliance, aim to promote sustainable practices, but the road ahead is long and complex. Not to mention using animals for clothing is inherently cruel and a violation of their fundamental rights to bodily autonomy.

The true cost of this “luxury” fiber isn’t just financial – it’s an ecological and ethical one. Remember, the power to drive change lies in our hands and our shopping habits. Please choose clothing that is free from animal products.

