Despite growing environmental awareness, Americans astonishingly still use an average of 140 plastic bags per year, the equivalent height of an 18-story building. This startling fact comes from a comprehensive survey of 2,000 U.S. adults conducted by OnePoll on behalf of VEOCEL, shedding light on the nation’s sustainability efforts and consumer habits.
Source: ABC News/YouTube
