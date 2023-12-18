Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Pay $99/Year + Go Ad-Free!

Despite growing environmental awareness, Americans astonishingly still use an average of 140 plastic bags per year, the equivalent height of an 18-story building. This startling fact comes from a comprehensive survey of 2,000 U.S. adults conducted by OnePoll on behalf of VEOCEL, shedding light on the nation’s sustainability efforts and consumer habits.

Source: ABC News/YouTube

Encouragingly, the survey revealed a positive trend towards eco-conscious living. About 77% of participants believe they have made significant improvements in their sustainability efforts over the past five years. This shift towards eco-friendliness is evident in various aspects of daily life:

  • 66% are actively seeking products made from recycled or plant-based materials.
  • 58% are looking for biodegradable products.
  • 49% opt for ridesharing when possible.
  • 44% have increased their use of tote bags over plastic bags.

Influences and Inspirations: The path to sustainability is often influenced by various life events. Top inspirations include watching documentaries (53%), experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic (50%), and learning from scientific research (50%). Remarkably, 66% of remote or hybrid workers reported that spending more time at home has facilitated more sustainable practices.

Holiday Season: A Time for Earth-Friendly Gifts: With the holiday season approaching, 82% of respondents are prioritizing earth-friendly gifts, influenced by family and friends who have higher expectations for sustainable presents. This year, 67% found it easier to find environmentally friendly gifts in stores.

Biodegradability Misconceptions: However, there’s a gap in understanding what is truly biodegradable. Over half of the respondents mistakenly believed that glass bottles (54%) and other non-biodegradable items like batteries (44%) would decompose over time.

Miray Acar, a marketing expert from VEOCEL, emphasizes the importance of choosing compostable products, like makeup remover wipes, which can turn into soil for gardens.

A Mixed Bag of Progress and Challenges: While Americans are making strides in sustainable living, the continued high use of plastic bags highlights the ongoing challenges in fully transitioning to an eco-friendly lifestyle. This revelation underscores the need for continued awareness and action towards reducing plastic consumption and embracing sustainable alternatives.

Tiny Rescue Climate Collection
Tiny Rescue Climate Collection

Solution Not Pollution Sweatshirt by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content.Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet:

  • Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
  • Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
  • Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
  • Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
  • Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
  • Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!