Encouragingly, the survey revealed a positive trend towards eco-conscious living. About 77% of participants believe they have made significant improvements in their sustainability efforts over the past five years. This shift towards eco-friendliness is evident in various aspects of daily life:

66% are actively seeking products made from recycled or plant-based materials.

58% are looking for biodegradable products.

49% opt for ridesharing when possible.

44% have increased their use of tote bags over plastic bags.

Influences and Inspirations: The path to sustainability is often influenced by various life events. Top inspirations include watching documentaries (53%), experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic (50%), and learning from scientific research (50%). Remarkably, 66% of remote or hybrid workers reported that spending more time at home has facilitated more sustainable practices.

Holiday Season: A Time for Earth-Friendly Gifts: With the holiday season approaching, 82% of respondents are prioritizing earth-friendly gifts, influenced by family and friends who have higher expectations for sustainable presents. This year, 67% found it easier to find environmentally friendly gifts in stores.

Biodegradability Misconceptions: However, there’s a gap in understanding what is truly biodegradable. Over half of the respondents mistakenly believed that glass bottles (54%) and other non-biodegradable items like batteries (44%) would decompose over time.

Miray Acar, a marketing expert from VEOCEL, emphasizes the importance of choosing compostable products, like makeup remover wipes, which can turn into soil for gardens.

A Mixed Bag of Progress and Challenges: While Americans are making strides in sustainable living, the continued high use of plastic bags highlights the ongoing challenges in fully transitioning to an eco-friendly lifestyle. This revelation underscores the need for continued awareness and action towards reducing plastic consumption and embracing sustainable alternatives.

