Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

As the frequency and intensity of climate disasters continue to escalate globally, the resultant impact on human lives is becoming increasingly evident. A report by the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) reveals that in 2022, a staggering 32.6 million internal displacements were attributed to climate-related disasters, surpassing the 28.3 million displacements caused by conflict and violence in the same year. Of particular concern is the situation in Asia, where four out of the top five countries with the highest number of new internal displacements were located. Pakistan, the Philippines, and China ranked highest.

A 2021 World Bank report warns that climate change could force 216 million people across six regions to migrate within their countries by 2050. Vinod Thomas, a visiting senior fellow at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, emphasizes that these estimates might underestimate the impending reality. South Asia, with its dense populations and susceptibility to Climate change effects, is projected to be particularly affected. Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan are identified as high-risk areas. The World Economic Forum underscores the economic impact, stating that 10% to 18% of South Asia’s GDP is at risk due to climate disasters, significantly surpassing the risks faced by North America and Europe.

Climate-driven internal displacement poses severe economic repercussions for host countries. For instance, during Australia’s Black Summer bushfires, the economic loss for one person missing a day of work was estimated at $510. Additionally, covering housing needs for those unable to return home was estimated to cost millions. Vinod Thomas emphasizes that migration due to Climate change is likely to increase rapidly, and the world is unprepared for the impending crisis.

Tamara Wood, a senior research fellow at the Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, highlights the potential shift from internal displacement to cross-border migration as Climate change worsens. Migration deals, like the one between Australia and Tuvalu, may become more common. In Southeast Asia, UNHCR senior advisor Pia Oberoi notes that many climate-induced migrations may be disguised as traditional flows, such as labor migration. Bangladeshi migrant workers, for example, might be driven abroad due to climate-related challenges in their home country.

Governments must reevaluate migration channels to protect human rights in the face of Climate change. Pia Oberoi emphasizes the importance of understanding the vulnerabilities of climate migrants and integrating Support measures into migration pathways. Sustainable solutions should go beyond providing visas and include recognizing qualifications, facilitating cultural integration, and aiding financial remittances.

Vinod Thomas calls for a three-pronged approach to address climate displacement: relief and rehabilitation, adaptation to Climate change, and mitigation by decarbonizing economies. He notes that Asian countries are ill-prepared for relief efforts and calls for the establishment of a financial facility that can be activated as needed. Additionally, he stresses the need to consider adaptation measures, such as coastal defenses, as essential investments in national budgets.

Tamara Wood urges developed nations, particularly those in the Global North, to take responsibility by providing migration pathways, work opportunities, and financial aid to help other countries adapt. While the $100 billion promised to poorer nations by developed countries may have been achieved, it is seen as a mere starting point. Public opinion needs to change, and political pressure must be applied to expedite climate action and alleviate the plight of climate migrants, who remain the forgotten casualties of Climate change.

Wake Up Climate Change Is Real by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: