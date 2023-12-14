Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Representatives from nearly 200 countries attending the COP28 climate summit in the United Arab Emirates have reached a historic agreement that, for the first time, calls on all nations to transition away from fossil fuels. The deal was swiftly gavelled through by Cop28 president Sultan Al Jaber, earning him an ovation from delegates and a hug from UN climate chief Simon Stiell.

Source: NBC News/YouTube

The agreement, reached after two weeks of negotiations, falls short of an explicit commitment to phase out or even phase down fossil fuels. Instead, a compromise was reached, urging countries to contribute to global efforts to transition “away from fossil fuels in energy systems in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade, so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with the science.”

Cop28 president Al Jaber argued that the deal was a comprehensive response to a global stocktake that found countries failing to meet the goals of the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, particularly the commitment to limit global heating to 1.5C above preindustrial levels.

While the text received criticism from some quarters for falling short on emissions reductions and financial Support for vulnerable nations, it is notable for its call to transition away from coal, oil, and gas. Prof Johan Rockström of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research called it a “pivotal landmark,” emphasizing its significance for signaling the “beginning of the end” of the fossil fuel-driven world economy.

Key points of the agreement include a reinforced commitment to the 1.5C goal, requiring a 43% emissions cut by 2030 and 60% by 2035 relative to 2019 levels. Countries also backed a call for global renewable energy to triple and the rate of energy efficiency improvements to double by 2030. However, the omission of a statement that global emissions should peak by 2025 and the inclusion of language favored by fossil fuel interests, such as “transitional fuels” and “carbon capture and utilization and storage,” have raised concerns.

The agreement acknowledges the need for trillions of dollars in Support for climate adaptation and finance. While a loss and damage fund to aid the most vulnerable has been operationalized, there is still significant work required to build its capacity.

