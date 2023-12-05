Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Georgetown University has taken a significant leap in environmental education by launching its first-ever undergraduate degree program in environment and sustainability. Beginning in spring 2024, this pioneering program, known as the Joint Environment & Sustainability Program (JESP), is a collaborative effort between the Earth Commons Institute and the College of Arts & Sciences. It offers a Bachelor of Science degree and is open to first-year students, sophomores, and all incoming Hoyas of the Class of 2028.

This innovative program is designed to address the urgent global climate crisis and environmental challenges. As Rosario Ceballo, Dean of the College of Arts & Sciences, states, it aims to equip students with both scientific and humanistic skills necessary to tackle these pressing issues. The Earth Commons Institute and the College of Arts & Sciences have developed the program in response to a surge in student interest in environmental and sustainability studies.

JESP stands out with its interdisciplinary, liberal arts approach, allowing students to delve into a wide range of subjects, including environmental science, policy, arts, and humanities. The program’s core courses focus on building foundational knowledge of the environment, including aspects of environmental science, justice, and ethics. It leverages the liberal arts curriculum to enhance students’ analytical, interpretive, and expressive skills.

The program’s novel structure includes two years of foundational courses at Georgetown’s Hilltop campus, followed by two years of specialized study at the Capitol Campus in downtown Washington, DC. This setup allows students to tailor their curriculum to their specific interests, with guidance from academic advisors.

A key feature of JESP is its emphasis on hands-on, experiential learning. Students engage in real-world applications through “interruptions and integrations” modules and have opportunities for semester-abroad experiences in diverse locations like Ecuador, Madagascar, and South Africa. These practical experiences are vital for students to apply classroom knowledge in professional settings.

Additionally, the program includes a peer leadership component, where juniors receive training to serve as academic assistants or mentors to younger students, fostering a community of shared learning and Support.

Georgetown continues to expand its environmental and sustainability offerings, with programs like the master’s in environment and international affairs and the master’s in environment and sustainability management. These programs, combined with the new undergraduate degree, reinforce Georgetown’s commitment to nurturing responsible stewards of our planet.

This new degree program at Georgetown is not just about knowledge acquisition; it’s about inspiring change-makers equipped to address the environmental challenges of our time.

