Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
In a groundbreaking move, eight citizens from Bonaire, a Caribbean island under Dutch sovereignty, have initiated a lawsuit against the Netherlands. This bold action, backed by Greenpeace Netherlands, accuses the Dutch government of neglecting its duty to protect them from the escalating threats of Climate change, a crisis impacting their very existence.
Comments