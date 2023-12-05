Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

At the COP28 climate talks in Dubai, a groundbreaking pledge has been made by countries and major oil companies, signaling a major shift in the global approach to climate change. In a historic move, around 100 countries have committed to tripling the world’s renewable energy use by 2030, marking a significant step towards reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Source: Sky News/YouTube

This ambitious plan, supported by key players like the EU and the United Arab Emirates, aims to effectively phase out fossil fuels from the world’s energy system by 2050. Moreover, 50 leading oil and gas companies, including industry giant Aramco, have pledged to halt the increase in planet-warming gases from production by 2050. Notably, this commitment doesn’t cover emissions from the burning of fossil fuels, raising concerns among critics about its overall impact on Climate change.

Despite skepticism from some climate groups, who label the oil and gas companies’ promises as “greenwashing,” the move is seen as a positive step. Professor Bill Hare, CEO of Climate Analytics, emphasizes the need for the oil and gas sector to transition away from production as the ultimate goal.

The declaration’s significance is further underscored by comments from Fatih Birol of the International Energy Agency, who argues for a more rapid reduction in production emissions by 2030. These emissions account for about 15% of global emissions, not including those from the use of these fuels.

COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber highlighted the pledge as a crucial step towards the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C, agreed upon in Paris in 2015. He urged the entire industry to set even stronger ambitions for decarbonization.

In addition to this, the 50 companies involved also committed to drastically reducing methane emissions in oil and gas production by 2030. UN Secretary-General António Guterres reinforced the urgency of phasing out fossil fuels to maintain the 1.5C target.

However, concerns remain about the sincerity of these pledges, especially given the simultaneous expansion of fossil fuel production in some countries. Critics like Carroll Muffett from the Center for International Environmental Law argue that true decarbonization requires a complete and permanent halt in fossil fuel production.

As the COP28 summit progresses, the world watches with anticipation to see if these promises will translate into tangible, impactful actions toward a sustainable and renewable energy future.

