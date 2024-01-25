Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

2024 is shaping up to be a pivotal year in the fight against climate change, not on the streets or in the halls of government, but in the courtroom. From groundbreaking rulings to new lawsuits, the battle for climate justice is heating up, and here’s why it’s grabbing headlines.

In the US, amid soaring domestic oil and gas production and unfulfilled promises from fossil fuel giants, a wave of legal challenges is rising. Over two dozen local and state governments are taking oil companies to court, accusing them of contributing to climate damage. Additionally, youth plaintiffs are making their voices heard with seven lawsuits targeting state and federal lawmakers.

Last year’s victories in the courtroom have set a precedent, with a notable win in Montana. Young Montanans argued that the state’s pro-fossil fuel policies violated their rights to a clean environment. The ruling? A big win for climate advocates, mandating a review of the state’s environmental policies.

But it’s not all smooth sailing. The Biden administration recently sought to dismiss a major youth-led lawsuit, a move echoing previous administrations. Despite this, the plaintiffs are standing firm, demanding their day in court.

What’s more, in Hawaii, young activists are preparing for a June trial, alleging the state’s transportation agency failed to cut carbon pollution. This follows on the heels of the landmark Juliana v US case, which may face hurdles from the White House.

And it’s not just the youth. State and local governments are launching new suits against oil companies for allegedly deceiving the public about Global warming’s dangers. These climate deception cases are gaining momentum, with the Supreme Court denying attempts to shift these cases to federal courts, seen as less favorable to plaintiffs.

The scope of climate litigation is expanding, encompassing everything from plastic Pollution to greenwashing by companies like Delta Airlines, Nike, and Etsy. Internationally, the spotlight is on cases like the Dutch lawsuit against Shell, demanding a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Will President Biden join the fray? Amid calls from Democratic lawmakers for the administration to sue big oil, 2024 could be a watershed moment for climate litigation.

Stay tuned as this legal drama unfolds. It’s not just about courtroom battles; it’s about our planet’s future and the fight for a cleaner, healthier environment for generations to come.

