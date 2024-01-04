Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Suki, a three-year-old Portuguese water dog, has gained Instagram fame (@sukipwd) for her remarkable ability to detect gluten. Kendra Williams from San Diego, California, says Suki plays a crucial role in preventing her from falling seriously ill due to Celiac Disease.

Celiac disease, affecting approximately one in 133 Americans, is an autoimmune condition where the ingestion of gluten triggers an immune response that attacks the individual’s own tissues. For Williams, consuming gluten poses a severe health risk, making it imperative to avoid it in her diet.

Williams shared, “Suki has already saved me several times from getting violently ill from gluten.” The video posted on Instagram, garnering 211,000 views, captures the dynamic duo in action at a restaurant. Williams hands Suki plates to sniff, and each time the dog detects gluten, she signals by gently booping Williams’ leg with her nose. The video concludes with Suki raising her paw, signaling the presence of gluten in a macaroon.

Diagnosed with celiac disease in 2017, Williams faced numerous challenges while dining out. Despite efforts to select gluten-free options, she often fell ill due to hidden gluten in restaurant meals. Frustrated and determined to overcome this hurdle, Williams decided to train Suki as a gluten-detection dog when the canine was just six months old.

Williams emphasized, “We have been training since Suki was six months old. She checks all my food, medicine, and personal care products.” Suki’s role extends beyond meals, ensuring Williams’ safety across various aspects of daily life.

