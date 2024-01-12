Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A video shared by a dog parent from Denver has taken the internet by storm, showcasing the amusing reaction of her golden retriever to constant displays of affection.

In the viral TikTok clip posted by @fernandaalvs_ on Tuesday, the lovable golden retriever is seen casually lying down on the floor, enjoying a moment of relaxation. As the owner approaches, she begins showering the dog with hugs and kisses. The canine, recognizing the impending affection, promptly changes position, making it easier for the owner to scoop him up and drown him in love.

The endearing video is accompanied by a playful caption that reads, “My dog simply existing, me,” followed by the humorous confession, “I do this every 5 seconds throughout the day every day lol.”

@fernandaalvs_ I do this every 5 seconds throughout the day every day lol ♬ original sound – Fernanda Alves

The clip has rapidly gained traction on TikTok, amassing an impressive 12.6 million views and 2 million likes within a short span. People across the globe have been charmed by the adorable interaction between the dog and his parent.

We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!

Best Things In Life Are Rescued by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: