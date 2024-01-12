Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A video shared by a dog parent from Denver has taken the internet by storm, showcasing the amusing reaction of her golden retriever to constant displays of affection.
In the viral TikTok clip posted by @fernandaalvs_ on Tuesday, the lovable golden retriever is seen casually lying down on the floor, enjoying a moment of relaxation. As the owner approaches, she begins showering the dog with hugs and kisses. The canine, recognizing the impending affection, promptly changes position, making it easier for the owner to scoop him up and drown him in love.
The endearing video is accompanied by a playful caption that reads, “My dog simply existing, me,” followed by the humorous confession, “I do this every 5 seconds throughout the day every day lol.”
@fernandaalvs_
I do this every 5 seconds throughout the day every day lol
The clip has rapidly gained traction on TikTok, amassing an impressive 12.6 million views and 2 million likes within a short span. People across the globe have been charmed by the adorable interaction between the dog and his parent.
