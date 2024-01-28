Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In a recent TikTok video posted on January 17 by the account @loki_vizsla, viewers were treated to a delightful display of canine ingenuity. Loki, a dedicated vizsla, took it upon himself to fulfill his duty as the neighborhood watch in a rather unconventional way – through the cat flap on the door.

Comfortably stationed on the floor, Loki cozied up to the cat flap, strategically poking out his snoot and eyes. The clever dog aimed to maintain a stealthy presence, ensuring he could observe without being noticed by passersby. The video caption humorously reads, “I’m so thankful my humans put this spy hole in for me.”

Remarkably focused on his mission, Loki seemed oblivious to the fact that the “spy hole” wasn’t originally intended for his surveillance escapades. Unbeknownst to him, the owner stood behind, capturing the moment on camera.

Despite his laser focus, it’s worth noting that Loki’s breed, the vizsla, is renowned for being a loving, gentle, and affectionate canine companion. Beneath their teddy-bear-like features lies a natural protective instinct, forming a strong bond with their families. Loki’s unique approach to neighborhood surveillance garnered attention, accumulating an impressive 2635 views on TikTok.

