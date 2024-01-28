Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
In a recent TikTok video posted on January 17 by the account @loki_vizsla, viewers were treated to a delightful display of canine ingenuity. Loki, a dedicated vizsla, took it upon himself to fulfill his duty as the neighborhood watch in a rather unconventional way – through the cat flap on the door.
Comfortably stationed on the floor, Loki cozied up to the cat flap, strategically poking out his snoot and eyes. The clever dog aimed to maintain a stealthy presence, ensuring he could observe without being noticed by passersby. The video caption humorously reads, “I’m so thankful my humans put this spy hole in for me.”
@loki_vizsla
Neighbourhood watch 👀 #vizsla #dog #dogsoftiktok #funnyvideos #funnydog #hungarianvizsla #fyp
Remarkably focused on his mission, Loki seemed oblivious to the fact that the “spy hole” wasn’t originally intended for his surveillance escapades. Unbeknownst to him, the owner stood behind, capturing the moment on camera.
Despite his laser focus, it’s worth noting that Loki’s breed, the vizsla, is renowned for being a loving, gentle, and affectionate canine companion. Beneath their teddy-bear-like features lies a natural protective instinct, forming a strong bond with their families. Loki’s unique approach to neighborhood surveillance garnered attention, accumulating an impressive 2635 views on TikTok.
We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!
Best Things In Life Are Rescued by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- Watch This Cat and Dog’s Relationship Blossom in a Viral Video
- Watch This Dog’s Adorable Reaction to Humans’ Wedding Video
- Watch Service Dog Calm Human During Panic Attack in Amazing Video
- These 3 Sweet Dogs Were Dumped in a Parking Lot. Watch Their Rescue! [Video]
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments