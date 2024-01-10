Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

One TikTok user has taken “spoiling your pets” to a whole new level. Burgundy Waller, a law student who goes by the handle @chipgirlhere, has recently gained internet fame for the miniature two-story house she built for her two golden retrievers. The canine haven, complete with a dining room, bunk beds, living room, balcony, and even a slide, has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide, accumulating a staggering 16.8 million views.

In the viral video, Waller cheerfully exclaims, “It’s time to wake up the puppies in their dog’s house,” as she strolls towards the backyard masterpiece. The tour showcases a meticulously designed space with canine bunk beds, Christmas decorations, and an upstairs haven filled with pillows where one of the golden retrievers lounges comfortably. The attention to detail in the miniature abode is astonishing, resembling a luxurious home fit for humans.

The clip, shared on @chipgirlhere, has resonated with dog lovers, accumulating 1.9 million likes and over 7,300 comments. Many viewers share the sentiment, expressing awe and admiration for the lavish doggy dwelling. The internet’s fascination with the pets’ posh lifestyle challenges the traditional notion of “it’s a dog’s life,” suggesting that these golden retrievers are living anything but a mundane existence.

While the cost of building and furnishing such an elaborate canine home remains undisclosed, it has sparked discussions about the growing trend of alternative living arrangements for pets. In recent years, people have explored unconventional living spaces like converted vans, buses, and tiny custom-built homes.

