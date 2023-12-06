Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child has formally acknowledged the damaging impact that witnessing violence, including violence to animals, can have on children. The U.N. has declared that children inherently possess the right to be shielded from exposure to such violence, marking a crucial moment for the global movement against cruelty to animals.

The codification of this right within the U.N.’s human rights charter not only underscores the gravity of animal cruelty but also places it at the forefront of international discourse. For too long, psychologists have warned about the repercussions of exposing children to violence, be it against humans or animals. A recent review in the Journal of Adolescent Trauma emphasizes that witnessing violence can predict and increase a child’s engagement in maladaptive behaviors, leading to the perpetration of violence towards both humans and animals.

Despite efforts to create a safe environment for children, violence in various forms continues to persist globally, whether during times of war or peace. Instances such as domestic violence, which inflicts harm on both people and pets, serve as stark examples of the challenges faced. In this context, it becomes imperative to acknowledge that children are often exposed to animal cruelty, a reality that demands urgent attention and action.

In the United States and around the world, children have witnessed dogfights and cockfights, a grim scenario that prompted amendments to the federal Animal Welfare Act in 2014. However, the presence of children at animal fights remains common in regions where such practices are legal. Animal fighters, disturbingly, expose their young children to the brutality of these events, perpetuating a cycle of desensitization and learned maladaptive behaviors.

Slaughtering animals, whether hidden or in plain sight, poses another threat to children’s well-being. Reports of children employed in slaughtering plants in the U.S. and the horrifying treatment of animals at markets in Indonesia highlight the urgent need for awareness and intervention. Beyond animal fights and slaughter, children may also witness violence during events like bullfighting, trophy hunting, and wildlife killing contests.

The U.N.’s recognition of children’s right to be protected from exposure to violence against animals is a landmark step toward a more comprehensive understanding of the profound impact of animal suffering.

