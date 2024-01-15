Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Dogs are amazingly intelligent creatures who can be trained to perform a variety of tasks. However, as one smart Golden Retriever named Winston proves, sometimes they simply know exactly what to do, no training required!

When Winston’s human was struggling with his anemia symptoms, the smart Golden Retriever leaped into action to assist him.

In a video posted to the TikTok account @whata_bout_winston, the Golden Retriever can be seen lying in bed with his people. However, when one of his humans goes through a “spell of being uncontrollably cold” due to his anemia, Winston jumps up to help. The smart Golden Retriever lays down across his shivering human to keep him warm.

Winston has never been trained to assist his human with his anemia. The sweet pup just knew what to do!

Anemia is a medical condition that affects the number of red blood cells in the body. Symptoms of anemia include weakness, tiredness, and feeling cold or having chills.

Viewers found the video of the smart Golden Retriever adorable. Currently, it has received over 108,000 likes on TikTok.

