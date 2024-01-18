Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
In the wake of a volcanic eruption near the evacuated town of Grindavik in Iceland, a daring rescue operation is underway to save over 200 sheep left stranded by farmers in the chaos. The town, first evacuated before Christmas, witnessed further eruptions that forced a second evacuation, leaving the animals without food and water for days.
The rescue teams, facing the challenges of molten lava, blazing homes, and cracked ground surfaces, are working tirelessly to bring an estimated 270 animals to safety. The animals were not initially considered a priority, prompting concerns from animal welfare campaigners who observed expensive machinery being prioritized over the lives of these helpless creatures.
Footage revealed the evacuation of costly machinery from the danger area rather than the rescue of the abandoned sheep. While one farmer successfully convinced rescuers to help evacuate 30 sheep on Monday evening, an additional 270 remain stranded in more perilous locations.
Anna Berg Samúelsdóttir, a board member of the Animal Welfare Association of Iceland, expressed dismay at the authorities’ initial lack of awareness regarding the animals in the danger area. She emphasized the prioritization of expensive equipment over animal life, noting that the animals were left without food and water, trapped inside locked pens.
The challenging situation is exacerbated by the dangerous conditions in the area, with cracks opening up in the ground and the land moving about 1.4 meters. Anna Berg highlighted the deceptive nature of the surface, where cracks may not be visible, posing a significant risk to both rescuers and the stranded animals.
Iceland’s President, Guðni Th Jóhannesson, addressed the nation, acknowledging the tremendous forces of nature at play. The country, situated above a volcanic hotspot, experiences eruptions roughly every four to five years. The recent eruption, the fifth in less than three years on the Reykjanes peninsula, has heightened the risks due to the reopening of a long-dormant fault line.
