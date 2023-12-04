Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A study conducted at the University of Portsmouth has uncovered a disturbing link between plastic waste and the disrupted reproductive behavior of marine animals. Unlike previous studies that primarily focused on the physical dangers of plastic pollution, such as entrapment and ingestion, this research delved into the chemical composition of plastics, shedding light on the additives that enhance their properties.

The study concentrated on the marine amphipod Echinogammarus marinus, a shrimp-like creature with a widespread distribution. The findings reveal that chemicals commonly found in plastics are altering the reproductive behavior of this species, potentially causing severe consequences not only for E. marinus but for the entire marine ecosystem.

The research, led by Professor Alex Ford from Portsmouth’s Institute of Marine Sciences, exposes that exposure to certain chemicals found in plastics leads to unsuccessful mating behavior in E. marinus. These animals, which typically form pairs for reproduction, experience significant disruptions in their mating process. The exposed creatures take much longer, sometimes days, to repair the bond with their mate, and in some cases, the repair does not happen at all.

Professor Ford emphasizes the broader implications, stating, “This unsuccessful mating behavior has serious repercussions, not only for the species being tested but potentially for the population as a whole.” E. marinus holds ecological significance, forming a substantial part of the diet of fish and birds on European shores. Any compromise in their reproductive behavior could have a cascading effect on the entire marine food chain.

The study highlights the widespread use of chemicals in everyday products, with over 350,000 chemicals globally, and approximately 10,000 of them employed in plastics for various purposes. These purposes include flexibility, color enhancement, sun protection, and fire resistance. Alarmingly, a third of these chemicals are toxic to human health, affecting the immune, nervous, or reproductive systems.

The four common plastic additives tested in the study—phthalates (DEHP and DBP), Triphenyl phosphate (TPHP), and N-butyl benzenesulfonamide (NBBS)—are found in a range of products, from medical supplies and food packaging to electronic equipment and cooking utensils.

Although the study exposed the tested animals to higher concentrations than typically found in the environment, the results indicate that these chemicals can affect sperm count. Professor Ford suggests, “It is conceivable that if we did the experiment on shrimps that had been exposed for a longer period or during critical stages in their life history, it would affect their sperm levels and quality.”

Lead author Bidemi Green-Ojo emphasizes the importance of understanding the effects of these chemicals on aquatic life, stating, “We must understand more about these chemicals and how they affect behavior.” Green-Ojo urges environmental agencies worldwide to pay more attention to behavioral data, as it provides a different perspective on the potential damage caused by specific pollutants.

