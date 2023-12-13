Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Two tiny kittens, a brother and sister, were recently found in a city just outside of Pittsburgh in heartbreaking condition. They each had a tie wrapped so tightly around the top of their back left legs that the legs withered and died — each baby had to undergo an amputation.
The person who inflicted such pain and irreparable damage to these kittens’ bodies must be held accountable. It must have been pure torture for these babies as their legs slowly lost blood circulation and they began to die. The poor brother and sister must have been so frightened and confused — just 10 weeks old and already enduring unimaginable cruelty.
According to rescuers and professionals, the pair are recovering beautifully after their ordeal, described as “inseparable and bouncing back.” It won’t be long until this duo finds a loving home to spend the rest of their happy lives with. But that doesn’t mean this is over — there is still someone out there who tortured these kittens, and that means they could do it again.
Please sign this petition to encourage the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office to find the person responsible and hold them accountable!
To continue speaking up, sign these other petitions as well:
- Petition: Call for an Investigation into School Who Told Native American Boy to Cut His Hair or Be Suspended
- Petition: Tell Iceland to Ban Commercial Whaling
- Petition: Help Prevent Further Road Fatalities of Florida Panthers
- Petition: Justice for Man Who Tortured Fox Cub to Death
- Petition: Pressure the LAPD to Curb Its Use of Helicopters
- Petition: Demand President Biden Attend COP28
- Petition: Justice for Company That Spilled Millions of Gallons of Oil into the Gulf of Mexico
- Petition: Tell Major Grocery Stores to Cut Ties with Cruel Turkey Suppliers
- Petition: Hold the Governor Accountable Who Endorsed a Cockfighting Group
- Petition: Help End Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides in New York City
Ahisma Sweatshirt By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and essential stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in typical household and personal care products!
Comments