Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Animals are not joke gifts. But it turns out that some people have been using little animals in exactly this way – as gag gifts in “white elephant” present-exchanging parties.

The idea behind a white elephant party is for a group of people to gather together and semi-randomly receive impractical, funny gifts as part of a game. Yet some individuals find it amusing to bring living, breathing creatures and just give them away.

If you’re attending any parties, please sign this petition and pledge that you won’t abuse or abandon any animals in this way!

Don't Give Away Animals as Joke Gifts at White Elephant Parties! Click Here to Sign Petition

To continue speaking up, sign these other petitions as well:

Ahisma Sweatshirt By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: