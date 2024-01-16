Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The New South Wales government in Australia has approved a trial policy of shooting wild horses to death. Even worse, it’s claiming this cull is somehow humane!

This supposedly “humane” cull involves chasing frightened horses with helicopters and then gunning them down from the sky with a “repeat shooting” policy. This is terrifying for the animals!

On top of that, most horses were shot a truly shocking number of times. On average, each horse was shot upwards of seven times. Some had as many as 15 bullet wounds.

Culls aren’t only terrorizing for animals, they’re also ineffective. And the New South Wales government should know that. It first began trying to cull feral horses back in 2021, but the population of wild horses has only increased since then. So it’s chasing and gunning down these animals – for what? Clearly not for population control, since this tactic doesn’t even work.

Please sign this petition to demand the New South Wales government abandon its cruel horse slaughter scheme!

Wild Horses Are Being Gunned Down and Terrorized Inside an Australian National Park Click Here to Sign Petition

To continue speaking up, sign these other petitions as well:

Ahisma Sweatshirt By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: