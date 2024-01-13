Yuna’s story begins in the Wild Animals Rescue Center near Kyiv, a sanctuary for animals caught in the crossfire. This regal lioness, once living in the comfort of her enclosure, had her world turned upside down by the harsh realities of war. In a tragic twist, fragments of a Russian missile, intended for Kyiv but intercepted, found their way near Yuna’s home, leaving her severely concussed. This harrowing event on January 2nd marked a turning point in Yuna’s life.

The aftermath was heart-wrenching. Yuna, known for her spirited growls, lay motionless, unable to move or eat. The diagnosis was grim – a severe concussion, leaving her future uncertain. The increased airstrikes in Ukraine not only affect humans but also the animals, who, unlike their human counterparts, cannot seek shelter during air raids.

Yuna’s condition is critical. The Wild Animals Rescue Center, already overwhelmed with over 500 animals since the invasion, is desperately seeking a new, safer home for her. However, the challenges are daunting. European zoos, usually a refuge for such animals, have not responded to requests for help. Furthermore, Yuna’s condition makes air transport risky, limiting her options for relocation.

The story of Yuna is not just about a lioness in distress; it is a symbol of the broader impact of war. Natalia Popova, the director of the rescue center, has been a guardian angel to these animals, including Yuna. From rescuing them from abusive homes to nursing them back to health, her dedication is unwavering. Yet, as the war rages on, the resources and options dwindle.

Yuna’s journey is a poignant reminder of the silent sufferers of war – the wildlife. Her fight for survival, against all odds, is a testament to the resilience of nature and the unyielding spirit of those who care for it. This story is not just a call for help for Yuna but a plea for awareness and action for all wildlife affected by human conflicts. Let’s rally for Yuna, for she represents the voiceless, the innocent, and the brave in the face of adversity.

